Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. to hold bakeoff to determine its next flavor

Calling all bakers! Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. is hosting a baking competition in hopes of identifying its next cookie.

Dessert lovers can submit their original recipes by Friday, Sept. 8, for a chance to have their cookies sold nationwide. Semifinalists, chosen Sept. 13, will be asked to send 36 cookies and a 1-minute video explaining how their recipes were developed. Three finalists then will be selected to participate in an Oct. 20 bakeoff at City Kitchen in Reading Terminal Market.

The winning recipe will be used as inspiration for Famous 4th Street Cookie Co.'s next cookie, which will be sold online and at Reading Terminal Market beginning Friday, Nov. 3. The winner also will receive a $500 gift card to Reading Terminal Market.

The runner-up will receive a $100 gift card; the other finalist will take home a basket of goodies from Reading Terminal Market. Semifinalists will receive T-shirts and swag from Famous 4th Street Cookie Co.

To enter, bakers must submit their recipes, contact information and photos of themselves and their cookies by 6 p.m. Friday. Entries can be made online or at the Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. booth at Reading Terminal Market. Here are the full contest rules.

"We had so much fun with our first baking competition and we wanted to bring it back to the public," Tina Phillips, owner of Famous 4th Street Cookie Co., told CBS Philadelphia. "So many people say ... 'you need to try my cookie,' so we thought, let's have the community involved, let's bring everybody around to join us and make their cookie famous."