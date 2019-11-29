Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. to give out free cookies

National Cookie Day is Wednesday, Dec. 4, and The Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. plans on celebrating. Customers will be treated to free cookies both in-store and at three pop-up locations.

Stop by The Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. in Reading Terminal Market or at the bakery location (4177 Ridge Ave.) to receive one free cookie anytime on Wednesday.

The pop-up locations throughout Center City will offer a free cookie to the first 100 customers between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Choose from flavors like classic chocolate chip, white chocolate cranberry, white chocolate candy cane and ginger molasses.

"To make this day extra special, we want to bring our newest seasonal cookies directly to you. We hope that a warm cookie on a cold day will be the perfect pick-me-up, whether you're on your lunch break or just passing by," said Brian Phillips, owner of The Famous 4th Street Cookie Co.

