Fantasy football: Every NFL team's starting (and backup) running back for 2021

August 31, 2021
Sometimes the easiest way to decide who to draft, when you are deep into your fantasy football draft, is to simply look at depth charts to pick running backs who are slated to start.
To make this easier for you, we've assembled the below table — which lists the RB1 and likely back up for each of the NFL's 32 teams.
The information below is based on the best available information and insight as of August 31. We've thrown an asterisk next to back ups we believe could become starters at some point during the season:
|Team
|Starter
|No. 2
|Cardinals
|Chase Edmonds
|James Conner
|Falcons
|Mike Davis
|Qadree Ollison
|Ravens
|Gus Edwards
|Justice Hill
|Bills
|Devin Singletary
|Zack Moss
|Panthers
|Christian McCaffrey
|Chuba Hubbard
|Bears
|David Montgomery
|Tarik Cohen
|Bengals
|Joe Mixon
|Samaje Perine
|Browns
|Nick Chubb
|Kareem Hunt
|Cowboys
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Tony Pollard
|Broncos
|Melvin Gordon
|Javonte Williams
|Lions
|D'Andre Swift
|Jamaal Williams*
|Packers
|Aaron Jones
|AJ Dillon
Kylin Hill
|Texans
|Mark Ingram
Phillip Lindsay
|David Johnson
Rex Burkhead
|Colts
|Jonathan Taylor
|Marlon Mack
|Jaguars
|James Robinson
|Carlos Hyde
|Chiefs
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|Darrell Williams
|Chargers
|Austin Ekeler
|Justin Jackson
|Rams
|Darrell Henderson
|Sony Michel
|Dolphins
|Miles Gaskin
|Malcolm Brown
|Vikings
|Dalvin Cook
|Alexander Mattison
|Patriots
|Damien Harris
|James White
Rhamondre Stevenson*
|Saints
|Alvin Kamara
|Latavius Murray
|Giants
|Saquan Barkley
|Devontae Booker
|Jets
|Tevin Coleman
|Ty Johnson
Michael Carter*
|Raiders
|Josh Jacobs
|Kenyan Drake
|Eagles
|Miles Sanders
|Boston Scott
Kenny Gainwell
|Steelers
|Najee Harris
|Benny Snell Jr.
|49ers
|Raheem Mostert
|Trey Sermon
|Seahawks
|Chris Carson
|Rashaad Penny
|Buccaneers
|Ronald Jones
|Leonard Fournette*
|Titans
|Derrick Henry
|Darrynton Evans
|Washington
|Antonio Gibson
|J.D. McKissic
