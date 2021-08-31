Fantasy football: Every NFL team's starting (and backup) running back for 2021

Sometimes the easiest way to decide who to draft, when you are deep into your fantasy football draft, is to simply look at depth charts to pick running backs who are slated to start.

To make this easier for you, we've assembled the below table — which lists the RB1 and likely back up for each of the NFL's 32 teams.

The information below is based on the best available information and insight as of August 31. We've thrown an asterisk next to back ups we believe could become starters at some point during the season:

Team Starter No. 2 Cardinals Chase Edmonds James Conner Falcons Mike Davis Qadree Ollison Ravens Gus Edwards Justice Hill Bills Devin Singletary Zack Moss Panthers Christian McCaffrey Chuba Hubbard Bears David Montgomery Tarik Cohen Bengals Joe Mixon Samaje Perine Browns Nick Chubb Kareem Hunt Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Tony Pollard Broncos Melvin Gordon Javonte Williams Lions D'Andre Swift Jamaal Williams*

Packers Aaron Jones AJ Dillon

Kylin Hill Texans Mark Ingram

Phillip Lindsay David Johnson

Rex Burkhead Colts Jonathan Taylor

Marlon Mack Jaguars James Robinson Carlos Hyde Chiefs Clyde Edwards-Helaire Darrell Williams Chargers Austin Ekeler Justin Jackson Rams Darrell Henderson

Sony Michel Dolphins Miles Gaskin Malcolm Brown Vikings Dalvin Cook Alexander Mattison Patriots Damien Harris James White

Rhamondre Stevenson* Saints Alvin Kamara Latavius Murray Giants Saquan Barkley Devontae Booker Jets Tevin Coleman Ty Johnson

Michael Carter* Raiders Josh Jacobs Kenyan Drake Eagles Miles Sanders Boston Scott

Kenny Gainwell Steelers Najee Harris Benny Snell Jr. 49ers Raheem Mostert Trey Sermon Seahawks Chris Carson Rashaad Penny Buccaneers Ronald Jones

Leonard Fournette* Titans Derrick Henry Darrynton Evans Washington Antonio Gibson

J.D. McKissic Note: The Texans are kind of a mess and their RB depth unclear.

We'll update when we know how carries there could be divvied up.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports