August 31, 2021

Fantasy football: Every NFL team's starting (and backup) running back for 2021

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Ezekiel-Elliott-Tony-Pollard_Cowboys_083121_USAT Tim Heitman/USA Today Sports

Dallas knows who it's No. 1 and No. 2 RBs are.

Sometimes the easiest way to decide who to draft, when you are deep into your fantasy football draft, is to simply look at depth charts to pick running backs who are slated to start.

To make this easier for you, we've assembled the below table — which lists the RB1 and likely back up for each of the NFL's 32 teams.

The information below is based on the best available information and insight as of August 31. We've thrown an asterisk next to back ups we believe could become starters at some point during the season:

TeamStarterNo. 2
CardinalsChase EdmondsJames Conner
FalconsMike DavisQadree Ollison
RavensGus EdwardsJustice Hill
BillsDevin SingletaryZack Moss
PanthersChristian McCaffreyChuba Hubbard
BearsDavid MontgomeryTarik Cohen
BengalsJoe MixonSamaje Perine
BrownsNick ChubbKareem Hunt
CowboysEzekiel ElliottTony Pollard
BroncosMelvin GordonJavonte Williams
LionsD'Andre SwiftJamaal Williams*
PackersAaron JonesAJ Dillon
Kylin Hill
TexansMark Ingram
Phillip Lindsay		David Johnson
Rex Burkhead
ColtsJonathan Taylor
Marlon Mack
JaguarsJames RobinsonCarlos Hyde
ChiefsClyde Edwards-HelaireDarrell Williams
ChargersAustin EkelerJustin Jackson
RamsDarrell Henderson
Sony Michel
DolphinsMiles GaskinMalcolm Brown
VikingsDalvin CookAlexander Mattison 
PatriotsDamien HarrisJames White
Rhamondre Stevenson*
SaintsAlvin KamaraLatavius Murray
GiantsSaquan BarkleyDevontae Booker
JetsTevin ColemanTy Johnson
Michael Carter*
RaidersJosh JacobsKenyan Drake
EaglesMiles SandersBoston Scott
Kenny Gainwell
SteelersNajee HarrisBenny Snell Jr.
49ersRaheem MostertTrey Sermon
SeahawksChris CarsonRashaad Penny
BuccaneersRonald Jones
Leonard Fournette*
TitansDerrick HenryDarrynton Evans
WashingtonAntonio Gibson
J.D. McKissic
Note: The Texans are kind of a mess and their RB depth unclear. 
We'll update when we know how carries there could be divvied up.

