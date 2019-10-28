Fantasy football injuries: The latest on Patrick Mahomes, DeShaun Watson, Adam Thielen and more

There wasn't a whole lot of carnage on the fantasy side of things during Sunday's slate of Week 8 games, but there were a few setbacks that could have a big impact on things in the coming weeks.

From the targeted returns of Patrick Mahomes, Adam Thielen and A.J. Green, to the latest news on Matt Brieda and Brandin Cooks, to a real life trade with fantasy implications, here's what fantasy football owners should know as the Week begins:

Kenyon Drake, RB, Dolphins

Why are we leading this article with Drake, a healthy member of one of the worst offenses in football? Well, according to the Miami Herald, the RB has been traded, reportedly for a conditional sixth-round pick, ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. The Cardinals are the reported trade partner, and the move has implications down the line. First, after an injury to Chase Edmonds (more on that in a minute) and one to David Johnson, Drake could become the featured back in Arizona. For how long is anyone's guess. Second, in Miami, Mark Walton appears to be the next man up with Kallen Ballage the No. 2. Keep an eye on how this unfolds in the days to come.

Chase Edmonds, RB, Cardinals

Pleased with yourself for making that clutch waiver pick up a few weeks ago? Well, after limited action in Week 8 it appears pretty likely the Arizona backup running back won't be playing this week against the Niners. "There's definitely concern," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said of a hamstring injury. The reported acquisition of Drake all but ends Edmonds short stint of fantasy relevancy.

Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings

After missing Week 8 with a hamstring injury, all signs are pointing toward a Thielen return to the lineup against the Chiefs next Sunday.

Matt Brieda, RB, 49ers

Brieda had 11 carries and a catch before exiting Sunday's win with an ankle injury. Though he didn't return, Brieda told reporters following the game that he expects to be fine to play after a short week Thursday night.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

The Kansas City brass is reportedly pleased with Mahomes' progress from his knee cap injury, and according to the broadcast, the QB was active in practice all week ahead of the team's loss to the Packers — working with the scout team and moving around pretty good by all accounts. Week 10 is being targeted as his return date, with his participation in Week 9's game against the Vikings a fluid situation.

DeShaun Watson, QB, Texans

It was a costly win for Houston Sunday, as star tackle Laremy Tunsil was injured and J.J. Watt was lost for the year with a torn pectoral — but the team may have dodged a bullet on a third setback. Watson was literally kicked in the face late Sunday, making his vision impaired, but it wasn't enough to keep him from throwing a touchdown pass. That he was able to play through it Sunday is a good sign that he'll be okay going forward — but it was a big fantasy scare nonetheless.

Brandin Cooks, WR, Rams

Cooks sustained a concussion before making a single catch in London Sunday, and the injury could cost him some time. It is his fourth concussion, and came on a brutal hit. His status is worth watching this week.

Miles Sanders, RB, Eagles

Sanders exited Sundays win in Buffalo after a 65 yard touchdown sprint and didn't return. He hurt his shoulder and will have an MRI Monday, although initial x-rays reportedly came back negative. His time out will depend on the severity of the injury, which should be known soon.

A.J. Green, WR, Bengals

Green hasn't played yet but he finally has a target date to return — Week 10 against the Ravens. This, following the team's upcoming bye week, will give the star wide receiver ample time to get his ankle up to snuff. Whether he's a viable fantasy option when he returns is anyone's guess, but those who were patient with him on their IR are going to be rewarded soon — possibly doubly so, if the winless Bengals decide to deal Green ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

