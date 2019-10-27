NFL trade rumors: Several players available for Eagles ahead of Tuesday's deadline

While Sunday is typically reserved for actual football to be played, it's often accompanied by a slew of trade rumors, especially this time of year. And Week 8, with the trade deadline just two days away, was no different.

With a win over the Bills on Sunday, the Eagles would likely see themselves as buyers at the deadline, but a loss would drop them to 3-5 on the season, and Howie Roseman and Co. might not want to trade away their draft picks for a long shot chance at making a run this season.

For now, let's operate under the assumption that the Eagles will indeed be buyers, and take a look at some names who popped up in trade rumors on Sunday...

CB Aqib Talib

Before trading for Jalen Ramsey, the Rams unloaded CB Marcus Peters in a trade with the Ravens. Now, it appears they may be ready to deal another big name corner in Aqib Talib as they attempt to free up some cap room for Ramsey, a pending free agent, and others moving forward.

Here's more from ESPN's Adam Schefter:

One prime candidate to be traded could be veteran cornerback Aqib Talib, who already turned down the chance to be traded last week, according to sources. Although Talib was placed on injured reserve earlier this month because of fractured ribs, he is eligible to be traded and could return later this season to help a contender. The Rams would be open to trading Talib, as they were within the past couple of weeks when the five-time Pro Bowler opposed the trade talks that the Rams had been having about him. [espn.com]



Talib, 33, is in the final season of his contract with the Rams. Couple that with the fact that he won't be ready to return for a few weeks — by that time, it could be too late for the Eagles anyway — and it's beginning to look like the Eagles might have better luck elsewhere, if they do in fact decide to upgrade their secondary at the deadline.

They reportedly made an offer for Ramsey that ultimately wasn't enough, and maybe they have their sights set on Broncos CB Chris Harris Jr. or Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson, both of whom have been linked to the Birds in recent weeks.

CB Darius Slay

If the Eagles decide to take a little more of a long view, one guy who could make sense is Lions corner Darius Slay, who is under contract through next season and would cost $10 million for 2020. Because of his contract status — and the fact that he's still only 28 years old — acquiring slay will likely cost a pretty penny, according to Schefter.

On top of that, the Lions are still very much in the NFC wild card race, so it would be strange to see them sell ahead of the deadline. Still, he's definitely a name worth watching for Eagles fans as the clock ticks closer to the deadline.

DT Leonard Williams

Another one from Schefter, because he's an absolute beast, is Jets defensive tackle Leonard Williams. The Cowboys were reportedly one of the teams trying to land Williams before ultimately landing DE Michael Bennett from the Patriots.

The Jets have been receiving calls about defensive lineman Leonard Williams and wide receiver Robby Anderson, according to sources. The Cowboys were among the teams that called about Williams and expressed interest, but then they traded for former New England defensive lineman Michael Bennett, taking them out of the mix for Williams. Still, the Jets have heard from other teams about Williams -- and if one of those teams steps up with a strong enough offer, there's a good chance Williams could be shipped out by the 4 p.m. ET deadline. [espn.com]



Considering the Eagles' defensive tackle rotation on Sunday included three guys making their season (and in some cases NFL) debuts alongside Fletcher Cox, there's definitely a need here. And the good news is that Schefter believes "there's a good chance" he gets moved before the deadline. Could it be to the Eagles?

Here's what our own Jimmy Kempski had to say about Williams and what it might cost to acquire him earlier this week:

Williams is in a contract year, playing on his fifth-year option at $14,200,000. He's a good bet to leave for another team in free agency next season, since he could produce more in a 4-3 defense (or more of an attack-style 3-4) than the system he's in with the Jets. As such, the Jets would be smart to get something for him before they lose him for nothing. If the Eagles think they can sign Williams long-term, he's still only 25 years old and could be a productive player next to Fletcher Cox on the interior of the Eagles' defense. The guess here is that a 2 would get it done.

Given the state of their defensive line, that seems worth it.

The Birds have also come up in connection to Jets WR Robby Anderson.

Stay tuned...

