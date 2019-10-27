The Philadelphia Eagles' "sickly six" are all out for another week, and the injured reserve list grew by one as the Birds will head into Buffalo to take on the healthy Bills.

Here are Eagles-Bills inactives, with analysis.

Ronald Darby will start today against his former team, per the Eagles. So there's that. Inactives:

• WR DeSean Jackson: Without Jackson, the Eagles are absent a true threat to take the top off a defense, which allows opposing defenses to allocate more resources toward stopping the run, as well as the short-to-intermediate areas of the field in the passing game.

The Eagles' offense has been slow in Jackson's absence, and often frustrating for its lack of big-play ability from the remaining receivers.

• LT Jason Peters: Peters is "week-to-week" with a knee injury. Rookie first-round pick Andre Dillard has filled in, with mixed results.

• LB Nigel Bradham: It'll be another week of Kamu Grugier-Hill, Nate Gerry, and T.J. Edwards.



• CB Avonte Maddox: Andrew Sendejo nearly ended Maddox's career with a reckless "friendly fire" shot to Maddox's head against the Packers. He's still week-to-week.

• DT Timmy Jernigan: Jernigan became a starter when Malik Jackson was likely lost for the season with a Lisfranc injury Week 1. Jernigan suffered a broken foot Week 2 and should remain out for a while.

• RB Darren Sproles: Sproles is week to week with a quad injury. This is the third straight season that he is going to miss a substantial amount of time. While Sproles has had an outstanding career, but he is now 36 and it really made little sense to bring him back this season.

• iOL Nate Herbig: Herby is the Birds' lone healthy scratch once again.



Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other



• DT Malik Jackson (IR): Originally, the loss of Jackson hurt most when the Eagles forced obvious passing downs, as the Eagles didn't have a clear replacement for him in those second-and third-and-long situations. They have since moved Brandon Graham inside on those downs, with Josh Sweat coming in at LDE.

• DT Hassan Ridgeway (IR): Ridgeway is the newest addition to the Eagles' IR. The Birds added a pair of undrafted rookie free agents to their roster off of practice squads this week to replace Ridgeway and the ineffective Akeem Spence.



• RB Corey Clement (IR): Clement worked his way back from a knee injury only to suffer a shoulder injury Week 2 against the Falcons that wasn't getting better.



• CB Cre'Von LeBlanc (IR): LeBlanc is out with a Lisfranc injury. He can return to the active roster after Week 8.

• OT Jordan Mailata (IR): Mailata has a back injury, but he's mainly on IR because the Eagles needed the roster spot.



• DE Joe Ostman (IR): Ostman was having a great camp, before he was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

The Bills' inactives:

Coleman and Thompson were the only players above who appeared on the injury report with a "questionable" designation. T.J. Yeldon is a recognizable name among their inactives, but he has not been used much this season in Buffalo's offense.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• OT LaAdrian Waddle (IR): Waddle torn a quad in August, and went on IR. He appeared in all 16 games for the Patri*ts in 2018, starting 3. He signed with the Bills this past offseason.



• DT Harrison Phillips (IR): Third-year rotational DT, on IR with a torn ACL.



• LB Vosean Joseph (IR): Rookie fifth-round pick, on IR with a shoulder injury.



• TE Jason Croom (IR): Backup tight end, who caught 22 passes for 259 yards and a TD in 2018. He's on IR with a hand injury.



