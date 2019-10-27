Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. Bills

The 3-4 Philadelphia Eagles head into Buffalo this Sunday, desperate for a win over the 5-1 Bills. Win, and the Birds will head home a .500 team with a bye on the horizon and no road games on the schedule for a month. Lose, and there will be questions as to whether the team should be sellers at the trade deadline.

As usual, the Eagles are very banged up, this week at the defensive tackle position. The Bills head into this matchup very healthy, both in terms of their injury report, and the lack of noteworthy players on injured reserve. You can find the final Eagles-Bills injury report (with analysis) here.



As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Bills have one of the best secondaries in the NFL, which you can view a couple different ways. If you're a pessimist, you're probably thinking that the Eagles are doomed to another day of boring, slow-plodding, no-big-play offense as a result of bad receiver play. If you're an optimist, you may view the Bills' biggest strength being wasted against a group of receivers that are unlikely to do damage against anyone anyway. Defensively, the Eagles will try to force the talented, but mistake-prone Josh Allen into turnovers.

The Eagles are 1.5-point underdogs. Here are our staff writer picks, and who some others around the country are picking in this matchup. For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 8 picks here.



