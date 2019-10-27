More Sports:

October 27, 2019

Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. Bills

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
102719DougPederson David Berding/USA TODAY Sports

If the Eagles go to 3-5 with another loss on Sunday, people will be mad. #Analysis

The 3-4 Philadelphia Eagles head into Buffalo this Sunday, desperate for a win over the 5-1 Bills. Win, and the Birds will head home a .500 team with a bye on the horizon and no road games on the schedule for a month. Lose, and there will be questions as to whether the team should be sellers at the trade deadline.

As usual, the Eagles are very banged up, this week at the defensive tackle position. The Bills head into this matchup very healthy, both in terms of their injury report, and the lack of noteworthy players on injured reserve. You can find the final Eagles-Bills injury report (with analysis) here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Bills have one of the best secondaries in the NFL, which you can view a couple different ways. If you're a pessimist, you're probably thinking that the Eagles are doomed to another day of boring, slow-plodding, no-big-play offense as a result of bad receiver play. If you're an optimist, you may view the Bills' biggest strength being wasted against a group of receivers that are unlikely to do damage against anyone anyway. Defensively, the Eagles will try to force the talented, but mistake-prone Josh Allen into turnovers.

 The Eagles are 1.5-point underdogs. Here are our staff writer picks, and who some others around the country are picking in this matchup. For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 8 picks here.

Early games: 

  1. Seahawks at Falcons
  2. Chargers at Bears
  3. Giants at Lions
  4. Buccaneers at Titans
  5. Broncos at Colts
  6. Bengals at Rams
  7. Cardinals at Saints
  8. Jets at Jaguars

Later games:

  1. Panthers at 49ers
  2. Browns at Patri*ts
  3. Raiders at Texans

Sunday Night Football:

  1. Packers at Chiefs

Monday Night Football: 

  1. Dolphins at Steelers

Feel free to discuss to games below. And, of course, be sure to keep it locked on the live updates for the latest NFL trade rumors as the deadline is just a few days away...

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles open thread

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 8 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Bills
Wentz-Bills_102519_usat

Politics

Mayor Jim Kenney just endorsed Elizabeth Warren for president
1023_Jim Kenney

Prevention

Does poor dental hygiene impact your heart health?
oral hygiene heart

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: Has the Eagles Super Bowl neutered Philadelphia sports fans?
370922_Eagles_Lions_fans_Kate_Frese.jpg

Food & Drink

El Techo on top of the Philly Pod hotel offers rooftop dining year-round
El Techo

Movies

Where to watch 'The Irishman' in theaters this November
The Irishman where to watch in theaters

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved