Does Eagles' big Week 8 win make them NFL trade deadline buyers?

The Eagles really couldn't have had a worse week last week.

After being demolished by their rivals the Cowboys, and suffering through a seemingly never-ending slew of distractions off the field, it looked like there was a pretty good chance the Eagles would decide to stand pat, or perhaps even be sellers at Tuesday's trade deadline.

Reports came out leading into their Week 8 game against the Bills that the team could very potentially trade away backup offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

But then, against a 5-1 team considered to be among the best in the league defensively, the Birds hung 31 points on the Bills and brought a convincing 31-13 win back to Philadelphia, evening their season record at 4-4 and keeping them right in the mix for an NFC East crown.

Chances are Howie Roseman may decide to be a little aggressive in the next 48 hours.

A winnable game comes after the trade deadline against the Bears at home next Sunday afternoon — their first home game in a month — before they get a much-needed bye week to perhaps get a little healthier. Which means without even making a single transaction, the Eagles could have their speedy wide receiver (DeSean Jackson), Hall of Fame left tackle (Jason Peters) and run-stuffing DT (Tim Jernigan) back in the starting line up.

Five of the Eagles last eight games are home games, with all but three (the Patriots, Seahawks and Cowboys) against teams against whom they'll likely be playing as favorites.

The team may be bolstered by a mid-week acquisition over the next few days as well, with the team likely focusing on defensive tackle, cornerback and wide receiver. Now it's up to Roseman to decide whether he wants to make a deal or not. And given his history — he's never been shy about being aggressive at the deadline in the past — and the Eagles needs at multiple positions, this could be one of his busiest trade deadlines yet.

One such target — New York's Leonard Williams may be off the board, but the team looks to have a bevy of options in the secondary and at other key spots.

It's pretty incredible how much of a difference one game can make. From potentially being 3-5 and their season likely being over to being 4-4 with a favorable schedule and reinforcements on the horizon, the win in Buffalo could prove to be a turning point for the 2019 Philadelphia Eagles.

