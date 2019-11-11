Fantasy football injuries: The latest on Saquon Barkley, Devonta Freeman, Matthew Stafford and more

By the relative measure of, well, every other week in the NFL thus far, Week 10 didn't have as much carnage as we are used do on the injury front.

Still, there were quite a few injury-related storylines that emerged to interest fantasy football team owners. Here's a brief rundown of the ones we think are most noteworthy as prep begins for Week 11:

Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants

Something had to be wrong with Barkley Sunday, right? The star running back had a ridiculous 13 carries for one yard in the Giants' loss Sunday. It was said that he was "banged up" following the game, but it would probably take some kind of substantial injury to hold Barkley out for any significant time looking forward. Still, if you are a Barkley owner it's definitely something to be concerned with and keep an eye on.

Corey Davis, WR, Titans

Davis tried to give it a go but his hip injury kept him inactive in Week 10. A.J. Brown didn't really take advantage of the opportunity, catching one pass for 17 yards with Davis out. It is likely Davis will again be a gametime decision again as he works his way back.

Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions

Detroit probably could have used Stafford in their loss to the Bears in Week 10, and there appears to be a lack of optimism he'll suit up next week either with reported "broken bones in his back." The trickle down effect was seen this week, with Jeff Driskel throwing 20 incomplete passes, including six targeting Kenny Galloway. Temper expectations for the Lions' offense as long as Stafford is out.

Ty Johnson, RB, Lions

The Lions also lost their top (remaining) running back in Ty Johnson, handing RB1 duties to J.D. McKissic — who will be a hot commodity on the waiver wire. Johnson is in the concussion protocol.

Austin Hooper, TE, Falcons

Hooper has had one of the better fantasy football seasons for tight ends this year — and even has touchdowns in each of his last three games. However, his short term future is in doubt as he left Sunday's upset win over the Saints with a knee injury. The hope is it's a minor setback but it sounds like both he and Devonta Freeman will miss some time:

Devonta Freeman, RB, Falcons

Another offensive star has an unclear future, as Freeman left Sunday's action with an ankle injury. In his stead, Brian Hill had 20 carries and will surely be one of the hotter waiver wire targets this week.

