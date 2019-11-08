A recap of the Eagles' 2019 injuries so far, in stick figure form

Every Friday here, we post the Eagles' and the Eagles' opponents' final injury report. With the Birds on their bye, perhaps we can just take a look at all the injuries so far this season, in stick figure form.

Week 1 vs. Washington

Like they did in 2018, the Eagles entered the season missing a bunch of players before they even played a game that mattered, though at least they weren't as important as a guy like Carson Wentz, who missed the first two games.

• LB Kamu Grugier-Hill: Kamu was having the best camp of his career, by far, when he was sidelined by a sprained MCL.



• OT Jordan Mailata: Mailata was listed as "out" with a back injury. He'll eventually go on IR.

• QB Nate Sudfeld: Remember when the Eagles' biggest worry was who the backup quarterback would be for a few weeks while Sudfeld recovered from a broken wrist? Ah, memories.



• CB Jalen Mills: Mills was still not ready to play after a Lisfranc injury suffered again the Jaguars in October of 2018. He began the season on the PUP list.



• CB Cre'Von LeBlanc: LeBlanc suffered a Lisfranc injury during the preseason.



• DE Joe Ostman: Ostman was having a great camp, before he was lost for the season with a torn ACL.



• TE Richard Rodgers: The Eagles placed Rodgers on the season-ending IR list with a foot injury. They would eventually waive him off of IR.

Week 2 vs. Falcons

Losses:

• DT Malik Jackson: Suffered a Lisfranc injury against Washington, most likely done for the season.

• TE Dallas Goedert: During pre-game warmups, Goedert hurt his calf, and sat out.

Gains: None

Week 3 vs. Lions

Losses:

• WR DeSean Jackson: Jackson only plays a handful of snaps against Atlanta, but he suffers an abdonimal injury, and won't return until Week 9.

• WR Alshon Jeffery: Jeffery is also sidelined early in Atlanta with a calf strain.

• DT Timmy Jernigan: Jernigan suffers a foot injury in Atlanta. He'll be out about a month.

• RB Corey Clement: Clement suffers a shoulder injury on a play in which he fumbles against the Falcons on a kick return.

Gains: Goedert and Sudfeld return.

Week 4 vs. Packers

Losses:

• CB Ronald Darby: Darbs tweaks a hamstring against Detroit after a rough start to the season.



Gains: Jeffery, Clement, and Grugier-Hill return.





Week 5 vs. Jets

Losses:

• CB Avonte Maddox: Maddox is nearly paralyzed in Green Bay after a reckless helmet-to-helmet shot by Andrew Sendejo.



Gains: None.

Week 6: Eagles vs. Vikings

Losses:

• RB Darren Sproles: Sproles suffers a quad injury against the Jets and is week-to-week.



• RB Corey Clement: Clement's shoulder injury never really gets any better, and he lands on IR.



Gains: None.

Week 7 vs. Cowboys

Losses:

• LT Jason Peters: Peters goes out with a knee injury in Minnesota.



• LB Nigel Bradham: Bradham will miss time with an ankle injury suffered against the Vikings.



Gains: Jalen Mills returns from the PUP list.





Week 8 vs. Bills

Losses:

• DT Hassan Ridgeway: Ridgeway goes on IR with an ankle injury.

Gains: Darby returns.





Week 9 vs. Bears

Losses:

• OMG! None!

Gains: Jackson, Maddox, Sproles, and Jernigan all return. However, it doesn't feel like the Eagles got healthier, as Jackson aggravates his abdominal injury after just 4 snaps, and he lands on IR.

To be continued...

