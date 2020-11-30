Fantasy football injuries: The latest on Christian McCaffery, Josh Jacobs, Daniel Jones and more

With one week left in most fantasy leagues before the playoffs begin, Week 13 is make-or-break time for a great many teams. There were, thankfully, a lot fewer big-impact injuries from a fantasy standpoint in Week 12 action, which is a good thing.

There are also several players who could swing an entire game themselves, like Christian McCaffery, potentially on the mend and back in the lineup — like Austin Ekeler was in his breakout performance in his return to the field.

Who could be this week's Ekeler? Who will be riding the bench due to a new setback? Here's the latest:

Christian McCaffery, RB, Panthers

After missing a bunch of games earlier this year with a knee injury, McCaffery's AC joint issue in his shoulder cost him Week 12, as he was listed as questionable up until gametime before being named inactive. Because of the questionable moniker last week, there is some realistic optimism that his shoulder may cooperate enough to get him back on the field for Week 13 against the Broncos — but it will likely be a call made closer to gametime once again so be prepared with a backup plan.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders

Jacobs hurt his ankle Sunday and further news has not been distributed to media members yet, but it should be coming today. The top running back in Vegas had seven carries before his Sunday was cut short, and fantasy owners will no doubt be turning their eyes to Devantae Booker if Jacobs is forced to miss Week 13.

D'Andre Swift, RB, Lions

After Swift missed a second straight game — on Thanksgiving — with a concussion, there is some optimism that the rookie will be able to take advantage of the long week ahead of Week 13 and be healthy and ready to suit up next week. Adrian Peterson had a pair of touchdowns in his absence, with Kerryon Johnson seemingly picking up the touches Swift might have had, with four catches and 11 carries. Have Johnson ready to go if Swift misses a third game.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins

After being benched two weeks ago, a thumb injury cost the rookie QB the start in Week 13. The injury happened in practice, and according to head coach Brian Flores, he is the starting quarterback, if healthy. The situation does, however, allow Miami to ride with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick a little longer without it looking like they're benching Tagovailoa. So there is a pretty decent chance the backup starts again in Week 13, but you really never know with the way things have been handled at the QB spot in Miami this year.

Salvon Ahmed, RB, Dolphins

Ahmed was a somewhat unexpected inactive for the Fins already thin running back corps, and his shoulder injury threatens to make the position group even less clear as Week 13 approaches. Whether Matt Breida, Miles Gaskin or Ahmed is the main option next week will be up in the air, so keep an eye on the situation if you own any Miami RB.

Daniel Jones, QB, Giants

Just when it looked like the Giants were ready to make their case for an NFC East crown, their starting quarterback, Jones, went down with what has been described as a "pretty bad" hamstring injury. Colt McCoy finished the job as the Giants won, but whether he will be good enough to lead them against talented teams like the Seahawks, Cardinals, Browns and Ravens ahead on the schedule is anyone's guess. Heading into Week 13, it may be best to steer clear of New York's skill players until more information is known about who will be leading the offense going forward.

Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Panthers

In a game that Carolina could have reasonably won in Bridgewater's return from injury, another setback could be looming as the QB reportedly sustained some kind of injury during the last play of the game and retreated to the sideline. Don't be surprised to see an injury designation tagged to him this week.

D.J. Moore, WR, Panthers

Also in the Panthers last-minute loss to the Vikings, Moore hurt his ankle on a late play. With the game ending after Moore's injury it is unknown if the setback would have been bad enough to force him out of the game. He's another player to keep an eye on during practices this week.

Kalen Ballage, RB, Chargers

The combination of Austin Ekeler's return and a leg injury for Ballage could end the fantasy relevance for the RB, who will be behind a few RBs on the depth chart now as he looks to return from being inactive in Week 12.

