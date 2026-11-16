Fantasy football injuries: Updates on Drake Maye, Brock Bowers, Travis Kelce

From an injury standpoint, Week 10 wasn't kind to a lot of NFL players. The list of walking wounded grew, which means some fantasy football owners this week will be scrambling to find replacements.

Here's a quick overview of some of the more impactful injuries and some of the latest updates on what might be next for several key players:

Drake Maye, QB, Patriots

It's been a season full of injuries for the Patriots, and Maye's might be the most severe. The QB reportedly might have fractured his ankle and stayed in Germany for more testing. Regardless, he will be out quite a bit.

Geno Smith, QB, Jets

He was cleared in-game of a concussion against the Bills but also sustained an ankle injury that led to rookie Cade Klubnik taking over. Check on his practice status throughout the week. Klubnik performed decently in Smith's place.

Kenneth Walker, RB, Chiefs

Some groin soreness late last week led the Chiefs to hold him out against the Falcons and go with rookie Emmett Johnson, who totaled 171 yards on 28 touches. The Chiefs were just being cautious with Walker but face a bad Cards team in Week 11, so there could be temptation to sit him again if he isn't 100 percent.



Woody Marks, RB, Texans

After accounting for 65 yards on 13 touches, he left the game to be evaluated for a concussion and never came back. The Texans have a short turnaround for Thursday night's game against the Colts, so Marks will be the longest of long shots to be eligible to play.

Drake London, WR, Falcons

London was one of the few productive Falcons against the Chiefs, with 109 yards on 6 catches, but exited in the fourth quarter to be examined for a concussion and didn't return. The Falcons have the bye in Week 11 so London should have plenty of time to recover before their Week 12 matchup against the Vikings.

Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Titans

The possession receiver sustained an ankle injury in the second half against the Jaguars and didn't come back. Monitor his progress and practice status throughout the week to see if he should be good to go in Week 11 against the Cowboys, who have a terrible defense.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Jets

It was an early exit for the first-round wideout against the Bills, as Cooper aggravated an ankle injury in the first quarter, went to the locker room, and didn't come back in the game. He didn't even get a target before leaving. The ankle has nagged him for a bit now.

Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders

The early word is that the All-Pro's ankle injury isn't severe, even though he limped off the field again after the ankle got rolled. He tried to go back in but couldn't make it through. Bowers is expected to undergo more testing and might miss some time, but the injury isn't considered significant. Definitely check out his progress during the week.

Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs

The future Hall of Famer gave Chiefs fans and fantasy owners a scare in the first quarter against Atlanta when he was slow to get up after being tackled and then went back to the locker room. He returned in the second quarter and finished with 30 yards on 2 catches. As long as he's not held out of practice this week, Kelce should be fine.

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