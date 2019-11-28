Fantasy football: Start Nick Foles, John Brown, sit Will Fuller in Week 13

There are no byes this week, meaning everyone (who isn't injured) is available this week. With three Thursday games, getting the correct player in your starting line up is even more important.

So don't forget to check out your fantasy app before inhaling Thanksgiving dinner.

After adding the necessary pieces from the waiver wire, it's time to pull the right levers in your Week 13 line up. Here's one player from each position we recommend starting, or sitting this weekend:

(We're not including guys like Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, or others who are obvious starts, week in and week out.)

Quarterback

Start: Nick Foles, Jaguars

Foles has been solid, but not extraordinary since his return to Jaguars starter. Against the Buccaneers and their malleable pass defense, there's a chance Foles and the Jags put up some big numbers. Tampa has allowed the second most yards and touchdowns through the air this season.

Sit: Baker Mayfield, Browns

The Steelers' pass defense has been above average this season but there just seems to be no way to trust Mayfield from week-to-week, especially with your fantasy season potentially on the line. Pittsburgh also has 28 takeaways this season, the second most in football. Avoid Mayfield if you can.

Running back

Start: Jonathan Williams, Colts

Williams has shown now in back to back weeks he is the workhorse with Marlon Mack out. There is no reason to lose faith in him now, after two 100 yard performances in a row. Ride the wave.

Sit: Adrian Peterson, Redskins

In his last two starts, Peterson has run 19 times for 52 yards. Woof. Even with the Panthers among the worst run defenses in football, Peterson seems to be a guy to avoid this week as he's struggled mightily lately.

Wide receiver

Start: John Brown, Bills

Brown won't win you your week or anything, but he's been among the most consistent wideouts this season, eclipsing 50 receiving yards in all but one game this year. The Cowboys lack a true No. 1 shutdown corner, and Brown is a safer play for those looking for a high ceiling WR2 type.

Sit: Will Fuller V, Texans

The New England pass defense has been absolutely insane this year, allowing just 158 yards per game (first), a 53.9 completion percentage (first) and only four aerial touchdowns (first). If DeAndre Hopkins is too much of a top tier WR to bench, Fuller may be bench-able heading into this tough match up for the Houston offense.

Tight end

Start: Jared Cook, Saints

The Atlanta defense has allowed some success from opposing tight ends, and that's usually enough to go off of when trying to get the right streaming TE every week. The Saints will have revenge in mind and could go off offensively Thursday night against Atlanta.

Sit: Jimmy Graham, Parkers

Likewise, the Giants defense has been the third best against tight ends this season as Graham comes off of a one catch and two catch performance in his last two games. Avoid Graham based on the match up and his current play.

