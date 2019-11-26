Fantasy football: Add Sam Darnold, Benny Snell, these other players off waivers for Week 13

It's do or die for a lot of fantasy leagues, as many have Week 13 as their last before the playoffs begin in Week 14. Owners are rewarded with easier decisions this week as there are no bye weeks. However, there are still some significant starting pieces available on the waiver wire, you just have to know where to look.

Here is a player or two to target at each position:

Sam Darnold, QB, Jets

Sammy D has been on a tear of late, throwing seven touchdowns to just one interception over his last three games, all wins. He also had a blast celebrating his most recent 'W' in Manhattan because, well, he's the starting quarterback for a New York football team! Against the winless Bengals in Week 13, he is potentially the best player available streaming-wise right now. Add him if you have a spotty QB situation.

Also consider: Nick Foles, Jaguars

Benny Snell, RB, Steelers

With James Conner appearing to remain sidelined, the Steelers decided to promote rookie Snell to the RB1 role while relegating Jaylen Samuels to backup. He had 21 carries last week and looks poised to have a significant role against the Browns and is owned in just six percent of leagues (according to Yahoo!).

Also consider: Bo Scarbrough, Lions

Randall Cobb, WR Cowboys

Cobb has cracked double digits in his last three games despite being just 30 percent owned. He's been the clear No. 2 behind Amari Cooper as Dak Prescott (last week against the Patriots not withstanding) has had an impressive season numbers-wise. He will surely see some targets again in Week 13 — he has seen 30 combined over the last four weeks.

Also consider: Cole Beasley, Bills

Jack Doyle, TE, Colts

The season is over for Eric Ebron, who is now on the Colts' IR, leaving the tight end spot wide open for Doyle. He has been inconsistent from a fantasy point perspective this season with just three touchdown catches and not a ton of yards, but he is getting regular targets every week. He is a safer play against the Titans this week.

Also consider Ryan Griffin, Jets

Defense to stream: Eagles

Not only is the Eagles defense playing its best football of the season (they have held Tom Brady's Patriots and Russell Wilson's Seahawks to just 17 points apiece in their last two games), but they will face the putrid Dolphins in Miami this week. They should be starting in every league.

Also consider: Packers (vs. Giants)

