Why every fantasy football team should add a rookie from waivers right now

Typically on a Thursday, we'd scour the waiver wire and look for some useful pick ups to help you build and keep a competitive roster, but with the season just starting, we decided to take a deep dive into an underrated part of the fantasy football landscape.

If you don't have at least one rookie on your roster, you are missing out.

Every season more than just a few players jump into the fantasy forefront and become every day contributors. If you have a keeper in your league, taking chances on rookie ballplayers with bench positions is almost a must do.

Before we dive into this year's class, let's take a look at the last two years of rookie players.

It is simply astounding how many top notch fantasy players came from the last two draft classes and how under-drafted they were as rookies. Here is the 2018 rookie class and the ADP (average draft position, using yahoo's fantasy database for PPR) from their rookie year to now (most drafts have 12 teams and 15 rounds, so the rankings stop after 180 players):

2018 rookie class ADP

Pos Player Rookie ADP ADP now QB Baker Mayfield 128.8 64.8 QB Lamar Jackson 141.6 94.7 QB Josh Allen — 82.0 QB Josh Rosen — — QB Sam Darnold — 165.8 RB Saquan Barkley 6.8 1.3 RB Nick Chubb 110.0 8.2 RB Phillip Lindsay — 50.3 RB Royce Freeman 31.0 101.0 RB Kerryon Johnson 54.6 28.9 RB Jaylen Samuels — 124.7 RB Rashaad Penny 74.3 92.7 RB Sony Michel 76.7 35.4 RB Derrius Guice — 67.6 RB Ronald Jones II 96.6 153.0 WR Calvin Ridley 123.0 57.6 WR Michael Gallup 132.9 116.2 WR Anthony Miller 135.1 125.1 WR Dante Pettis — 103.6 WR James Washington — 113.3 WR Cortland Sutton 160.6 125.4 WR Christian Kirk 162.2 89.9 TE Mark Andrews — 133.3

With a few exceptions, almost all of the above players jumped double-digit spots in the draft from year to year, representing an entire round or more. And compared to the 2017 fantasy football rookie class, the 2018 class looks puny:

2017 rookie class ADP Pos Player Rookie ADP ADP Now QB Pat Mahomes 135.9 18.6 QB DeShaun Watson 115.6 45.4 QB Mitch Trubisky — 140.0 RB Alvin Kamara 140.0 2.6 RB Leonard Fournette 27.0 20.4 RB James Conner — 7.6 RB Christian McCaffery 22.9 2.6 RB Joe Mixon 42.5 18.0 RB Aaron Jones — 26.9 RB Dalvin Cook 27.5 13.1 RB Damien Williams — 30.1 RB Marlon Mack 141.3 42.6 RB Chris Carson 149.7 23.9 RB Kalen Ballage — 129 WR JuJu Smith-Schuster — 14.6 WR Kenny Galloday 151.6 48.0 WR Chris Godwin — 43.0 WR Mike Williams — 58.6 WR Corey Davis 110.9 109.0 TE Evan Engram — 58.1 TE O.J. Howard 152.7 54.6 TE George Kittle — 30.7

That is eight players who have gone from being undrafted in 2017 to being in the top 60 in 2019. Finding them, of course can be dumb luck. You either need to waste valuable spots on your bench on a whim, or you have to wait until a player starts to break out and either get lucky on waivers or expend a ransom from your waiver pool of cash. Regardless, based on the last two years alone, fantasy teams should all include at least one rookie flier every single season. 2019 rookie class ADP Shifting focus to this year's rookie class, just four of the top 26 projected rookie offensive players are owned by 90% or more of fantasy leagues this year. The list below could include the next Alvin Kamara, the next JuJu Smith-Schuster or the next Evan Engram. If you have room to spare, now is the time to act. A player below will slowly start to round into NFL-playing form or could be forced into action due to an injured player. Getting in on the ground floor could be the difference between making a title run or missing the playoffs in your fantasy league. And — if your league has keepers — nabbing a player off the wire who breaks out mid-season (like Nick Chubb last year, who jumped from the 110th pick to the 8th in one season), could give you incredible value in your 2020 draft. Here are this year's rookies and their ADP, as well as Yahoo's percentage of leagues that DO NOT have the player on a roster: Pos Player 2019 ADP Avail RB David Montgomery 29.7 2% RB Josh Jacobs 31.8 3% RB Miles Sanders 52.4 9% RB Devin Singletary 82.9 24% RB Tony Pollard 83.3 45% RB Darrell Henderson Jr. 96.0 31% RB Justin Jackson 104.0 62% QB Kyler Murray 109.8 8% RB Justice Hill 111.8 68% RB Alexander Mattison 127.2 78% WR D.K. Metcalf 132.8 65% TE T.J. Hockenson 136.2 48% WR Mecole Hardman 138.6 85% RB Damien Harris 143.4 79% WR Deebo Samuel 153.1 82% RB Darwin Thompson — 62% WR Parris Campbell — 94% WR K'Neal Harry — 12% TE Noah Fant —

86% WR Marquise Brown —

73% WR Andy Isabella — 98% WR A.J. Brown —

98% WR Diontae Johnson —

100% WR J.J. Arcegia-Whiteside — 98% WR Miles Boykin —

95% TE Irv Smith Jr. —

99%

Yes, we know it is a lot riskier to take an unknown rookie than an established fantasy contributor. But padding the last few picks on your roster with big swings on rookies could be a lot more valuable than picking Adam Humphries or Kenny Stills to warm your bench.

This is the time of year to strike — before bye weeks and injuries make the competition for back up players fierce. Take a swing off of the waiver wire and reap the benefits.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports