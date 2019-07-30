The best fantasy football team names for the 2019 season

It's become unavoidable — your fantasy football team name says a lot about you.

Creativity, humor and resourcefulness are all on display in fantasy league's across the country, as players try and find the best possible NFL-related pun or play on words possible.

2019 FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS:

QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF/ST | K | FLEX



Last year we provided about 30 fantastic names, some of them NSFW, and all of those are still completely relevant for the 2019 fantasy football season. However, below we scoured Reddit, the internet and our comedic brains to come up with around 30 more new ones for the 2019 season. Take a look:

Our favorite fantasy football team names for the 2019 season:

DJ Chark doodoodoodoodoodoo

The Mixon Administration

Always Sony in Philadelphia

Super Kamario



Hot Chubb Time Machine

Josh Jacobs Jingleheimer Schmidt



Baby's Got Dak

How Deebo Your Love



Natural Born Kylers



Ju Kerryon, but Ju can't Hyde

Kupp Calm & Kerryon

Grand Kenyon

Ooh, heaven is a place on Ertz

D. Montgomery Burns

Kittles N' Bits

Ya Gotta McKinnon Me



Truth or Derrius

Murray Up and Wait

Murray Christmas

House Tyrell

San Francisco 4th and 9ers

PokeMoncrief Adam Thielen Greyjoy

Yippee Ki Yay Justin Tucker Carry and the Hendersons

(Somewhat) NSFW

Kraft Jack n cheese

Turn your head and Goff

Jacking Goff to Gurley Pics

And in case you missed, here's another look at some of the best from the 2018 season (because plenty of these will be usable again).

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports