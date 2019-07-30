The best fantasy football team names for the 2019 season

July 30, 2019
It's become unavoidable — your fantasy football team name says a lot about you.
Creativity, humor and resourcefulness are all on display in fantasy league's across the country, as players try and find the best possible NFL-related pun or play on words possible.
Last year we provided about 30 fantastic names, some of them NSFW, and all of those are still completely relevant for the 2019 fantasy football season. However, below we scoured Reddit, the internet and our comedic brains to come up with around 30 more new ones for the 2019 season. Take a look:
DJ Chark doodoodoodoodoodoo
The Mixon Administration
Always Sony in Philadelphia
Super Kamario
Hot Chubb Time Machine
Josh Jacobs Jingleheimer Schmidt
Baby's Got Dak
How Deebo Your Love
Natural Born Kylers
Ju Kerryon, but Ju can't Hyde
Kupp Calm & Kerryon
Grand Kenyon
Ooh, heaven is a place on Ertz
D. Montgomery Burns
Kittles N' Bits
Ya Gotta McKinnon Me
Truth or Derrius
Murray Up and Wait
Murray Christmas
House Tyrell
San Francisco 4th and 9ers
PokeMoncrief
Adam Thielen Greyjoy
Yippee Ki Yay Justin Tucker
Carry and the Hendersons
Kraft Jack n cheese
Turn your head and Goff
Jacking Goff to Gurley Pics
And in case you missed, here's another look at some of the best from the 2018 season (because plenty of these will be usable again).
Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports