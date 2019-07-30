More Sports:

July 30, 2019

The best fantasy football team names for the 2019 season

By Evan Macy
One of the best fantasy team names this season is an homage to Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (and Belinda Carlisle).

It's become unavoidable — your fantasy football team name says a lot about you.

Creativity, humor and resourcefulness are all on display in fantasy league's across the country, as players try and find the best possible NFL-related pun or play on words possible.

2019 FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS:
QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF/ST | K | FLEX 

Last year we provided about 30 fantastic names, some of them NSFW, and all of those are still completely relevant for the 2019 fantasy football season. However, below we scoured Reddit, the internet and our comedic brains to come up with around 30 more new ones for the 2019 season. Take a look:

Our favorite fantasy football team names for the 2019 season:

DJ Chark doodoodoodoodoodoo

The Mixon Administration

Always Sony in Philadelphia

Super Kamario

Hot Chubb Time Machine

Josh Jacobs Jingleheimer Schmidt

Baby's Got Dak

How Deebo Your Love

Natural Born Kylers

Ju Kerryon, but Ju can't Hyde

Kupp Calm & Kerryon 

Grand Kenyon

Ooh, heaven is a place on Ertz

D. Montgomery Burns

Kittles N' Bits

Ya Gotta McKinnon Me

Truth or Derrius

Murray Up and Wait 

Murray Christmas

House Tyrell

San Francisco 4th and 9ers

PokeMoncrief 

Adam Thielen Greyjoy

Yippee Ki Yay Justin Tucker

Carry and the Hendersons

(Somewhat) NSFW

Kraft Jack n cheese

Turn your head and Goff

Jacking Goff to Gurley Pics

And in case you missed, here's another look at some of the best from the 2018 season (because plenty of these will be usable again).

