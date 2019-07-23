Fantasy football running back rankings (PPR, preseason 2019 top 60)

July 23, 2019
After years of seeing Todd Gurley, Le'Veon Bell and David Johnson at the top of the running back rankings, there is a new top 4 for 2019 with Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott, Christian McCaffery and Alvin Kamara ascending to the top spots — not only in RBs — but also in overall draft ranking for the upcoming fantasy campaign.
Below is a look at the top 60 running backs heading into 2019 and how we rank them for fantasy drafts.
Take a look:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|2
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|3
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|4
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|5
|David Johnson
|ARZ
|6
|Le'Veon Bell
|NYJ
|7
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|8
|James Conner
|PIT
|9
|Leonard Fournette
|JAX
|10
|Todd Gurley
|LAR
|11
|Melvin Gordon
|LAC
|12
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|13
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|14
|Damien Williams
|KC
|15
|Kerryon Johnson
|DET
|16
|Marlon Mack
|IND
|17
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|18
|Kenyon Drake
|MIA
|19
|Josh Jacobs
|OAK
|20
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|21
|Devonta Freeman
|ATL
|22
|Phillip Lindsay
|DEN
|23
|Chris Carson
|SEA
|24
|James White
|NE
|25
|Mark Ingram
|BAL
|26
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|27
|Lamar Miller
|HOU
|28
|Sony Michel
|NE
|29
|Tevin Coleman
|SF
|30
|Tarik Cohen
|CHI
|31
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|32
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|33
|Rashaad Penny
|SEA
|34
|Dion Lewis
|TEN
|35
|LeSean McCoy
|BUF
|36
|Jordan Howard
|PHI
|37
|Peyton Barber
|TB
|38
|Derrius Guice
|WAS
|39
|Darrell Henderson
|LAR
|40
|Royce Freeman
|DEN
|41
|Jerick McKinnon
|SF
|42
|Ronald Jones
|TB
|43
|Latavius Murray
|NO
|44
|Carlos Hyde
|KC
|45
|Ito Smith
|ATL
|46
|Jalen Richard
|OAK
|47
|D'Onta Foreman
|HOU
|48
|Jamaal Williams
|GB
|49
|Duke Johnson
|CLE
|50
|Matt Breida
|SF
|51
|Kalen Ballage
|MIA
|52
|Theo Riddick
|DET
|53
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|54
|Malcolm Brown
|LAR
|55
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|56
|Bruce Anderson
|TB
|57
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|58
|Giovani Bernard
|CIN
|59
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|60
|Adrian Peterson
|WAS
Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports