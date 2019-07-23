More Sports:

July 23, 2019

Fantasy football running back rankings (PPR, preseason 2019 top 60)

By Evan Macy
Saquon Barkley is an incredibly talented running back, which is great and all, except that the Giants still don't have a quarterback, and their options aren't very appealing.

After years of seeing Todd Gurley, Le'Veon Bell and David Johnson at the top of the running back rankings, there is a new top 4 for 2019 with Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott, Christian McCaffery and Alvin Kamara ascending to the top spots — not only in RBs — but also in overall draft ranking for the upcoming fantasy campaign.

Below is a look at the top 60 running backs heading into 2019 and how we rank them for fantasy drafts.

Rank Player Team
1 Saquon Barkley NYG
2 Ezekiel Elliott DAL
3 Christian McCaffrey CAR
4 Alvin Kamara NO
5 David Johnson ARZ
6 Le'Veon Bell NYJ
7 Joe Mixon CIN
8 James Conner PIT
9 Leonard Fournette JAX
10 Todd Gurley LAR
11 Melvin Gordon LAC
12 Dalvin Cook MIN
13 Nick Chubb CLE
14 Damien Williams KC
15 Kerryon Johnson DET
16 Marlon Mack IND
17 Aaron Jones GB
18 Kenyon Drake MIA
19 Josh Jacobs OAK
20 Derrick Henry TEN
21 Devonta Freeman ATL
22 Phillip Lindsay DEN
23 Chris Carson SEA
24 James White NE
25 Mark Ingram BAL
26 David Montgomery CHI
27 Lamar Miller HOU
28 Sony Michel NE
29 Tevin Coleman SF
30 Tarik Cohen CHI
31 Austin Ekeler LAC
32 Miles Sanders PHI
33 Rashaad Penny SEA
34 Dion Lewis TEN
35 LeSean McCoy BUF
36 Jordan Howard PHI
37 Peyton Barber TB
38 Derrius Guice WAS
39 Darrell Henderson LAR
40 Royce Freeman DEN
41 Jerick McKinnon SF
42 Ronald Jones TB
43 Latavius Murray NO
44 Carlos Hyde KC
45 Ito Smith ATL
46 Jalen Richard OAK
47 D'Onta Foreman HOU
48 Jamaal Williams GB
49 Duke Johnson CLE
50 Matt Breida SF
51 Kalen Ballage MIA
52 Theo Riddick DET
53 Nyheim Hines IND
54 Malcolm Brown LAR
55 Devin Singletary BUF
56 Bruce Anderson TB
57 Justice Hill BAL
58 Giovani Bernard CIN
59 Alexander Mattison MIN
60 Adrian Peterson WAS

