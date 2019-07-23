Fantasy football running back rankings (PPR, preseason 2019 top 60)

After years of seeing Todd Gurley, Le'Veon Bell and David Johnson at the top of the running back rankings, there is a new top 4 for 2019 with Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott, Christian McCaffery and Alvin Kamara ascending to the top spots — not only in RBs — but also in overall draft ranking for the upcoming fantasy campaign.



Below is a look at the top 60 running backs heading into 2019 and how we rank them for fantasy drafts.

2019 FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS:

Rank Player Team 1 Saquon Barkley NYG 2 Ezekiel Elliott DAL 3 Christian McCaffrey CAR 4 Alvin Kamara NO 5 David Johnson ARZ 6 Le'Veon Bell NYJ 7 Joe Mixon CIN 8 James Conner PIT 9 Leonard Fournette JAX 10 Todd Gurley LAR 11 Melvin Gordon LAC 12 Dalvin Cook MIN 13 Nick Chubb CLE 14 Damien Williams KC 15 Kerryon Johnson DET 16 Marlon Mack IND 17 Aaron Jones GB 18 Kenyon Drake MIA 19 Josh Jacobs OAK 20 Derrick Henry TEN 21 Devonta Freeman ATL 22 Phillip Lindsay DEN 23 Chris Carson SEA 24 James White NE 25 Mark Ingram BAL 26 David Montgomery CHI 27 Lamar Miller HOU 28 Sony Michel NE 29 Tevin Coleman SF 30 Tarik Cohen CHI 31 Austin Ekeler LAC 32 Miles Sanders PHI 33 Rashaad Penny SEA 34 Dion Lewis TEN 35 LeSean McCoy BUF 36 Jordan Howard PHI 37 Peyton Barber TB 38 Derrius Guice WAS 39 Darrell Henderson LAR 40 Royce Freeman DEN 41 Jerick McKinnon SF 42 Ronald Jones TB 43 Latavius Murray NO 44 Carlos Hyde KC 45 Ito Smith ATL 46 Jalen Richard OAK 47 D'Onta Foreman HOU 48 Jamaal Williams GB 49 Duke Johnson CLE 50 Matt Breida SF 51 Kalen Ballage MIA 52 Theo Riddick DET 53 Nyheim Hines IND 54 Malcolm Brown LAR 55 Devin Singletary BUF 56 Bruce Anderson TB 57 Justice Hill BAL 58 Giovani Bernard CIN 59 Alexander Mattison MIN 60 Adrian Peterson WAS

