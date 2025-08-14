More Culture:

August 14, 2025

What to Stream: 'The Woman King,' 'Cheaper by the Dozen' and 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

Or satisfy your true-crime fix with 'The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox,' streaming on Hulu next week.

TSITP Erika Doss/Amazon

Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno star in the third season of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty,' streaming on Amazon Prime and taking the internet by storm.

In between wrapping up trips, making back-to-school arrangements or planning for next summer, take a load off with some new (and old) releases that are coming to streaming platforms this month. 

Between a new true-crime series, a family-friendly classic and the viral rom-com sensation of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty," there is no shortage of binge-worthy content available. 

If the choices seem too daunting, all four "John Wick" movies will also be streamable on Hulu starting Friday. There, decision made. 

Here's what to stream over the next few weeks: 

'The Woman King' (2022)

Admittedly, this movie is likely the most quality pick of this bunch (sorry, Steve Martin!). But with Oscar-winning powerhouse Viola Davis taking on the role of the general of an all-female army, it might be difficult to find something more worthy of the top spot in this list. 

Based on the true history of the Agojie, an all-female military regiment in West Africa's Dahomey Kingdom, "The Woman King" follows General Nanisca (Davis) who trains a young generation of warriors as they prepare to fight an enemy to their way of life. The historical drama has been praised for its action scenes as much as its heart-wrenching storytelling, acting and costume design.

The film started streaming on HBO Max on Wednesday. 

'The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox' (2025)

For all the true-crime junkies out there, this may be the series you've been waiting for. 

Inspired by the series of events that took the world by storm in the early aughts, "The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox" retells the events following the murder of an American student in Italy and the wrongful imprisonment, and subsequent fight for freedom, of her roommate Amanda Knox. 

"Tell Me Lies" star Grace Van Patten stars as Knox in the scripted series. Knox herself is attached as an executive producer and creative partner on the project, along with a production team that includes Monica Lewinsky. 

The eight-episode mini series will premiere on Hulu on Wednesday, Aug. 20. 

'Cheaper by the Dozen' (2003)

Despite the abhorrently low score it receives on Rotten Tomatoes (24%?), if you're looking for the quintessential family-friendly movie, look no further than "Cheaper by the Dozen." 

Steve Martin stars as the a-dork-able patriarch of his family of 14 whose lives are thrown into chaos when he is offered a job in a new city and his wife (Bonnie Hunt) is offered a life-changing book deal. 

Sure, its plot may need some tightening up and the audience's enjoyment levels may rest on their ability to suspend their disbelief, but that doesn't mean it's not a wonderfully mindless and light-hearted movie — perfect for the end of summer. 

"Cheaper By the Dozen" is available to stream on Hulu on Thursday. 

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' (2025)

Based on the book series by Jenny Han, "The Summer I Turned Pretty" follows the ongoing love triangle between protagonist Belly (Lola Tung) and the Fisher brothers — Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). 

Anyone who has spent enough time on social media has likely seen a #TeamConrad or #TeamJeremiah take and, depending on who you ask, the show's third and final season shows how Belly's choice has become increasingly difficult, and its pure rom-com glory has taken fans by storm in the process. 

The series finale is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 17, which means anyone who's missed this show has just over a month to binge it in time for what will no doubt be an internet-breaking conclusion. 

Episodes are released every Wednesday on Prime Video. 
