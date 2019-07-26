Fantasy football kicker rankings (2019 preseason PPR top 20)

There are two strategies for drafting kickers. The first, take the players with the best leg, and track record, like Justin Tucker or Greg Zuerlein. The second, nab the kicker from the best offenses.

With those things in mind, here's a look at our top 20 kickers for 2019 fantasy football:

2019 FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS:

QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF/ST | K | FLEX



K 1 Justin Tucker BAL 2 Greg Zuerlein LAR 3 Stephen Gostkowski NE 4 Wil Lutz NO 5 Harrison Butker KC 6 Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU 7 Jake Elliott PHI 8 Mason Crosby GB 9 Robbie Gould SF 10 Josh Lambo JAX 11 Adam Vinatieri IND 12 Dan Bailey MIN 13 Michael Badgley LAC 14 Giorgio Tavecchio ATL 15 Brett Maher DAL 16 Aldrick Rosas NYG 17 Jason Myers SEA 18 Chandler Catazaro NYJ 19 Graham Gano CAR 20 Brandon McManus DEN

