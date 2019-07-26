More Sports:

July 26, 2019

Fantasy football kicker rankings (2019 preseason PPR top 20)

By Evan Macy
Jake Elliott would not know where to kick the ball, if not for the helpful fans in the stands holding the arrow signs. They're the true heroes.

There are two strategies for drafting kickers. The first, take the players with the best leg, and track record, like Justin Tucker or Greg Zuerlein. The second, nab the kicker from the best offenses.

With those things in mind, here's a look at our top 20 kickers for 2019 fantasy football:

K
1 Justin Tucker BAL
2 Greg Zuerlein LAR
3 Stephen Gostkowski NE
4 Wil Lutz NO
5 Harrison Butker KC
6 Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU
7 Jake Elliott PHI
8 Mason Crosby GB
9 Robbie Gould SF
10 Josh Lambo JAX
11 Adam Vinatieri IND
12 Dan Bailey MIN
13 Michael Badgley LAC
14 Giorgio Tavecchio ATL
15 Brett Maher DAL
16 Aldrick Rosas NYG
17 Jason Myers SEA
18 Chandler Catazaro NYJ
19 Graham Gano CAR
20 Brandon McManus DEN

