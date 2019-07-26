Fantasy football kicker rankings (2019 preseason PPR top 20)

July 26, 2019
There are two strategies for drafting kickers. The first, take the players with the best leg, and track record, like Justin Tucker or Greg Zuerlein. The second, nab the kicker from the best offenses.
With those things in mind, here's a look at our top 20 kickers for 2019 fantasy football:
|K
|1
|Justin Tucker
|BAL
|2
|Greg Zuerlein
|LAR
|3
|Stephen Gostkowski
|NE
|4
|Wil Lutz
|NO
|5
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|6
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|7
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|8
|Mason Crosby
|GB
|9
|Robbie Gould
|SF
|10
|Josh Lambo
|JAX
|11
|Adam Vinatieri
|IND
|12
|Dan Bailey
|MIN
|13
|Michael Badgley
|LAC
|14
|Giorgio Tavecchio
|ATL
|15
|Brett Maher
|DAL
|16
|Aldrick Rosas
|NYG
|17
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|18
|Chandler Catazaro
|NYJ
|19
|Graham Gano
|CAR
|20
|Brandon McManus
|DEN
