Fantasy football defense, special teams rankings (2019 preseason PPR top 20)

There don't appear to be too many "no-brainer" defense/special teams picks this year. Taking a match up approach may be the best bet for fantasy football in 2019.

Here's a look at PhillyVoice's rankings for defense and special teams:

2019 FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS:

Rank Team 1 Bears 2 Vikings 3 Jaguars 4 Rams 5 Texans 6 Patriots 7 Chargers 8 Saints 9 Ravens 10 Broncos 11 Browns 12 Cowboys 13 Falcons 14 Eagles 15 Bills 16 Packers 17 Chiefs 18 Redskins 19 Jets 20 Seahawks

