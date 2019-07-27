Fantasy football defense, special teams rankings (2019 preseason PPR top 20)

July 27, 2019
There don't appear to be too many "no-brainer" defense/special teams picks this year. Taking a match up approach may be the best bet for fantasy football in 2019.
Here's a look at PhillyVoice's rankings for defense and special teams:
|Rank
|Team
|1
|Bears
|2
|Vikings
|3
|Jaguars
|4
|Rams
|5
|Texans
|6
|Patriots
|7
|Chargers
|8
|Saints
|9
|Ravens
|10
|Broncos
|11
|Browns
|12
|Cowboys
|13
|Falcons
|14
|Eagles
|15
|Bills
|16
|Packers
|17
|Chiefs
|18
|Redskins
|19
|Jets
|20
|Seahawks
