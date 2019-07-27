More Sports:

July 27, 2019

Fantasy football defense, special teams rankings (2019 preseason PPR top 20)

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Fantasy football NFL
120218_Vikings-Patriots_usat Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings should have a formidable defense again in 2019.

There don't appear to be too many "no-brainer" defense/special teams picks this year. Taking a match up approach may be the best bet for fantasy football in 2019.

Here's a look at PhillyVoice's rankings for defense and special teams:

2019 FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS:
QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF/ST | K | FLEX 

Rank Team
1 Bears
2 Vikings
3 Jaguars
4 Rams
5 Texans
6 Patriots
7 Chargers
8 Saints
9 Ravens
10 Broncos
11 Browns
12 Cowboys
13 Falcons
14 Eagles
15 Bills
16 Packers
17 Chiefs
18 Redskins
19 Jets
20 Seahawks

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

