July 24, 2019

Fantasy football wide receiver rankings (preseason 2019, PPR top 75)

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
010818_Julio-Jones_usat Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones.

Just like with this year's running backs, the wide receivers landscape is slowly changing. After years of Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr. taking the top spots in WR rankings, DeAndre Hopkins has claimed the mantle as No. 1, with Julio Jones continuing to show immense fantasy value as the second best wideout.

We continue our fantasy football rankings for the 2019 season with wide receivers, ranking the top 75 to help you prep for your fantasy draft.

Here's a look at PhillyVoice's 2019 fantasy football wide receiver rankings:


 WR TM
1 DeAndre Hopkins HOU
2 Juilo Jones ATL
3 Michael Thomas NO
4 Devante Adams GB
5 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT
6 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE
7 Keenan Allen LAC
8 Antonio Brown OAK
9 Mike Evans TB
10 Tyreek Hill KC
11 Amari Cooper DAL
12 AJ Green CIN
13 T.Y. Hilton IND
14 Stefon Diggs MIN
15 Julian Edelman NE
16 Brandin Cooks LAR
17 Adam Thielen MIN
18 Kenny Golladay DET
19 Chris Godwin TB
20 Cooper Kupp LAR
21 Calvin Ridley ATL
22 Tyler Boyd CIN
23 Robby Anderson NYJ
24 DJ Moore CAR
25 Mike Williams LAC
26 Alshon Jeffery PHI
27 Allen Robinson CHI
28 Sterling Shepard NYG
29 Christian Kirk ARZ
30 Jarvis Landry CLE
31 Robert Woods LAR
32 Dede Westbrook JAX
33 Will Fuller HOU
34 Sammy Watkins KC
35 Geronimo Allison GB
36 Dante Pettis SF
37 Tyler Lockett SEA
38 Golden Tate NYG
39 Corey Davis TEN
40 Marvin Jones DET
41 Curtis Samuel CAR
42 Courtland Sutton DEN
43 Keke Coutee HOU
44 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB
45 Larry Fitzgerald ARZ
46 Daesean Hamilton DEN
47 DeSean Jackson PHI
48 Nkeal Harry NE
49 Anthony Miller CHI
50 Albert Wilson MIA
51 Emmanuel Sanders DEN
52 Kenny Stills MIA
53 Jamison Crowder NYJ
54 Tyrell Williams OAK
55 James Washington PIT
56 Antonio Calloway CLE
57 Devin Funchess IND
58 Mohamed Sanu ATL
59 DaVante Parker MIA
60 Marqise Lee JAX
61 Quincy Enunwa NYJ
62 Taylor Gabriel CHI
63 Mecole Hardman KC
64 Andy Isabella ARZ
65 John Brown BUF
66 Marquise Goodwin SF
67 Michael Gallup DAL
68 Robert Foster BUF
69 D.K. Metcalf SEA
70 Deebo Samuel SF
71 Nelson Agholor PHI
72 Zay Jones BUF
73 Ted Ginn NO
74 JJ Arcega-Whiteside PHI
75 Marquise Brown BAL

