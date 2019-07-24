Fantasy football wide receiver rankings (preseason 2019, PPR top 75)

Just like with this year's running backs, the wide receivers landscape is slowly changing. After years of Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr. taking the top spots in WR rankings, DeAndre Hopkins has claimed the mantle as No. 1, with Julio Jones continuing to show immense fantasy value as the second best wideout.

We continue our fantasy football rankings for the 2019 season with wide receivers, ranking the top 75 to help you prep for your fantasy draft.

WR TM 1 DeAndre Hopkins HOU 2 Juilo Jones ATL 3 Michael Thomas NO 4 Devante Adams GB 5 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT 6 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE 7 Keenan Allen LAC 8 Antonio Brown OAK 9 Mike Evans TB 10 Tyreek Hill KC 11 Amari Cooper DAL 12 AJ Green CIN 13 T.Y. Hilton IND 14 Stefon Diggs MIN 15 Julian Edelman NE 16 Brandin Cooks LAR 17 Adam Thielen MIN 18 Kenny Golladay DET 19 Chris Godwin TB 20 Cooper Kupp LAR 21 Calvin Ridley ATL 22 Tyler Boyd CIN 23 Robby Anderson NYJ 24 DJ Moore CAR 25 Mike Williams LAC 26 Alshon Jeffery PHI 27 Allen Robinson CHI 28 Sterling Shepard NYG 29 Christian Kirk ARZ 30 Jarvis Landry CLE 31 Robert Woods LAR 32 Dede Westbrook JAX 33 Will Fuller HOU 34 Sammy Watkins KC 35 Geronimo Allison GB 36 Dante Pettis SF 37 Tyler Lockett SEA 38 Golden Tate NYG 39 Corey Davis TEN 40 Marvin Jones DET 41 Curtis Samuel CAR 42 Courtland Sutton DEN 43 Keke Coutee HOU 44 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB 45 Larry Fitzgerald ARZ 46 Daesean Hamilton DEN 47 DeSean Jackson PHI 48 Nkeal Harry NE 49 Anthony Miller CHI 50 Albert Wilson MIA 51 Emmanuel Sanders DEN 52 Kenny Stills MIA 53 Jamison Crowder NYJ 54 Tyrell Williams OAK 55 James Washington PIT 56 Antonio Calloway CLE 57 Devin Funchess IND 58 Mohamed Sanu ATL 59 DaVante Parker MIA 60 Marqise Lee JAX 61 Quincy Enunwa NYJ 62 Taylor Gabriel CHI 63 Mecole Hardman KC 64 Andy Isabella ARZ 65 John Brown BUF 66 Marquise Goodwin SF 67 Michael Gallup DAL 68 Robert Foster BUF 69 D.K. Metcalf SEA 70 Deebo Samuel SF 71 Nelson Agholor PHI 72 Zay Jones BUF 73 Ted Ginn NO 74 JJ Arcega-Whiteside PHI 75 Marquise Brown BAL

