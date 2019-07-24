Fantasy football wide receiver rankings (preseason 2019, PPR top 75)

July 24, 2019
Just like with this year's running backs, the wide receivers landscape is slowly changing. After years of Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr. taking the top spots in WR rankings, DeAndre Hopkins has claimed the mantle as No. 1, with Julio Jones continuing to show immense fantasy value as the second best wideout.
We continue our fantasy football rankings for the 2019 season with wide receivers, ranking the top 75 to help you prep for your fantasy draft.
Here's a look at PhillyVoice's 2019 fantasy football wide receiver rankings:
|WR
|TM
|1
|DeAndre Hopkins
|HOU
|2
|Juilo Jones
|ATL
|3
|Michael Thomas
|NO
|4
|Devante Adams
|GB
|5
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|PIT
|6
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|CLE
|7
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|8
|Antonio Brown
|OAK
|9
|Mike Evans
|TB
|10
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|11
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|12
|AJ Green
|CIN
|13
|T.Y. Hilton
|IND
|14
|Stefon Diggs
|MIN
|15
|Julian Edelman
|NE
|16
|Brandin Cooks
|LAR
|17
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|18
|Kenny Golladay
|DET
|19
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|20
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|21
|Calvin Ridley
|ATL
|22
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|23
|Robby Anderson
|NYJ
|24
|DJ Moore
|CAR
|25
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|26
|Alshon Jeffery
|PHI
|27
|Allen Robinson
|CHI
|28
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|29
|Christian Kirk
|ARZ
|30
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|31
|Robert Woods
|LAR
|32
|Dede Westbrook
|JAX
|33
|Will Fuller
|HOU
|34
|Sammy Watkins
|KC
|35
|Geronimo Allison
|GB
|36
|Dante Pettis
|SF
|37
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|38
|Golden Tate
|NYG
|39
|Corey Davis
|TEN
|40
|Marvin Jones
|DET
|41
|Curtis Samuel
|CAR
|42
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|43
|Keke Coutee
|HOU
|44
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|45
|Larry Fitzgerald
|ARZ
|46
|Daesean Hamilton
|DEN
|47
|DeSean Jackson
|PHI
|48
|Nkeal Harry
|NE
|49
|Anthony Miller
|CHI
|50
|Albert Wilson
|MIA
|51
|Emmanuel Sanders
|DEN
|52
|Kenny Stills
|MIA
|53
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|54
|Tyrell Williams
|OAK
|55
|James Washington
|PIT
|56
|Antonio Calloway
|CLE
|57
|Devin Funchess
|IND
|58
|Mohamed Sanu
|ATL
|59
|DaVante Parker
|MIA
|60
|Marqise Lee
|JAX
|61
|Quincy Enunwa
|NYJ
|62
|Taylor Gabriel
|CHI
|63
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|64
|Andy Isabella
|ARZ
|65
|John Brown
|BUF
|66
|Marquise Goodwin
|SF
|67
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|68
|Robert Foster
|BUF
|69
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|70
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|71
|Nelson Agholor
|PHI
|72
|Zay Jones
|BUF
|73
|Ted Ginn
|NO
|74
|JJ Arcega-Whiteside
|PHI
|75
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
