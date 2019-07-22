Fantasy football quarterback rankings (preseason 2019, PPR, top 32)

Never before have there been, seemingly, more mid- to late-round steals by way of quarterbacks in fantasy football.

With so much proficient QB play in today's NFL, serviceable signal-callers can be found even into the 20s on our list, which below ranks the top 32 NFL quarterbacks by their fantasy value for 2019 fantasy drafts.

Here's a look at how PhillyVoice sees the QB position:



Rank Quarterback 1 Patrick Mahomes, KC 2 Aaron Rodgers, GB 3 Deshaun Watson, HOU 4 Andrew Luck, IND 5 Carson Wentz, PHI 6 Baker Mayfield, CLE 7 Cam Newton, CAR 8 Drew Brees, NO 9 Matt Ryan, ATL 10 Jared Goff, LAR 11 Jameis Winston, TB 12 Kyler Murray, ARZ 13 Russell Wilson, SEA 14 Jimmy Garoppolo, SF 15 Phillip Rivers, LAC 16 Lamar Jackson, BAL 17 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 18 Dak Prescott, DAL 19 Tom Brady, NE 20 Josh Allen, BUF 21 Mitch Trubisky, CHI 22 Kirk Cousins, MIN 23 Derek Carr, OAK 24 Marcus Mariota, TEN 25 Sam Darnold, NYJ 26 Andy Dalton, CIN 27 Nick Foles, JAX 28 Matthew Stafford, DET 29 Joe Flacco, DEN 30 Josh Rosen, MIA 31 Dwayne Haskins, WAS 32 Eli Manning, NYG

