Fantasy football quarterback rankings (preseason 2019, PPR, top 32)

July 22, 2019
Never before have there been, seemingly, more mid- to late-round steals by way of quarterbacks in fantasy football.
With so much proficient QB play in today's NFL, serviceable signal-callers can be found even into the 20s on our list, which below ranks the top 32 NFL quarterbacks by their fantasy value for 2019 fantasy drafts.
Here's a look at how PhillyVoice sees the QB position:
|Rank
|Quarterback
|1
|Patrick Mahomes, KC
|2
|Aaron Rodgers, GB
|3
|Deshaun Watson, HOU
|4
|Andrew Luck, IND
|5
|Carson Wentz, PHI
|6
|Baker Mayfield, CLE
|7
|Cam Newton, CAR
|8
|Drew Brees, NO
|9
|Matt Ryan, ATL
|10
|Jared Goff, LAR
|11
|Jameis Winston, TB
|12
|Kyler Murray, ARZ
|13
|Russell Wilson, SEA
|14
|Jimmy Garoppolo, SF
|15
|Phillip Rivers, LAC
|16
|Lamar Jackson, BAL
|17
|Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
|18
|Dak Prescott, DAL
|19
|Tom Brady, NE
|20
|Josh Allen, BUF
|21
|Mitch Trubisky, CHI
|22
|Kirk Cousins, MIN
|23
|Derek Carr, OAK
|24
|Marcus Mariota, TEN
|25
|Sam Darnold, NYJ
|26
|Andy Dalton, CIN
|27
|Nick Foles, JAX
|28
|Matthew Stafford, DET
|29
|Joe Flacco, DEN
|30
|Josh Rosen, MIA
|31
|Dwayne Haskins, WAS
|32
|Eli Manning, NYG
