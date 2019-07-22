More Sports:

July 22, 2019

Fantasy football quarterback rankings (preseason 2019, PPR, top 32)

Never before have there been, seemingly, more mid- to late-round steals by way of quarterbacks in fantasy football.

With so much proficient QB play in today's NFL, serviceable signal-callers can be found even into the 20s on our list, which below ranks the top 32 NFL quarterbacks by their fantasy value for 2019 fantasy drafts.

Here's a look at how PhillyVoice sees the QB position:

RankQuarterback
1Patrick Mahomes, KC
2Aaron Rodgers, GB
3Deshaun Watson, HOU
4Andrew Luck, IND
5Carson Wentz, PHI
6Baker Mayfield, CLE
7Cam Newton, CAR
8Drew Brees, NO
9Matt Ryan, ATL
10Jared Goff, LAR
11Jameis Winston, TB
12Kyler Murray, ARZ
13Russell Wilson, SEA
14Jimmy Garoppolo, SF
15Phillip Rivers, LAC
16Lamar Jackson, BAL
17Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
18Dak Prescott, DAL
19Tom Brady, NE
20Josh Allen, BUF
21Mitch Trubisky, CHI
22Kirk Cousins, MIN
23Derek Carr, OAK
24Marcus Mariota, TEN
25Sam Darnold, NYJ
26Andy Dalton, CIN
27Nick Foles, JAX
28Matthew Stafford, DET
29Joe Flacco, DEN
30Josh Rosen, MIA
31Dwayne Haskins, WAS
32Eli Manning, NYG

