More Sports:

July 28, 2019

Fantasy football FLEX rankings (RB, WR, TE, preseason 2019, PPR top 80)

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Fantasy football NFL
111518AlvinKamara Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports

Alvin Kamara: Should have drafted.

There are a lot of players on the list below who are holding out (like Melvin Gordon, Michael Thomas and Ezekiel Elliott) and others with injury concerns (like A.J. Green) who are worth watching very closely as training camp continues.

But for now, based on the information available, we've done one last ranking — the skill players.

Below are the top 80 players who can be played at a FLEX position for fantasy football in 2019:

2019 FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS:
QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF/ST | K | FLEX 

Rank Player Team
1 Saquon Barkley NYG
2 Ezekiel Elliott DAL
3 Christian McCaffrey CAR
4 Alvin Kamara NO
5 DeAndre Hopkins HOU
6 Juilo Jones ATL
7 Michael Thomas NO
8 Devante Adams GB
9 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT
10 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE
11 Keenan Allen LAC
12 David Johnson ARZ
13 Travis Kelce KC
14 Le'Veon Bell NYJ
15 Antonio Brown OAK
16 Mike Evans TB
17 Zach Ertz PHI
18 Joe Mixon CIN
19 James Conner PIT
20 Tyreek Hill KC
21 Amari Cooper DAL
22 Leonard Fournette JAX
23 Todd Gurley LAR
24 Melvin Gordon SD
25 George Kittle SF
26 Dalvin Cook MIN
27 Nick Chubb CLE
28 Damien Williams KC
29 Kerryon Johnson DET
30 AJ Green CIN
31 Brandin Cooks LAR
32 TY Hilton IND
33 Stefon Diggs MIN
34 Evan Engram NYG
35 Marlon Mack IND
36 Aaron Jones GB
37 Julian Edelman NE
38 Cooper Kupp LAR
39 Adam Thielen MIN
40 Kenyon Drake MIA
41 Josh Jacobs OAK
42 Derrick Henry TEN
43 Devonta Freeman ATL
44 Kenny Golladay DET
45 David Montgomery CHI
46 Phillip Lindsay DEN
47 Chris Godwin TB
48 Robert Woods LAR
49 Calvin Ridley ATL
50 O.J. Howard TB
51 Jared Cook NO
52 Chris Carson SEA
53 Tyler Boyd CIN
54 Christian Kirk ARZ
55 Dante Pettis SF
56 James White NE
57 Mark Ingram BAL
58 Robby Anderson NYJ
59 Lamar Miller HOU
60 Eric Ebron IND
61 Sony Michel NE
62 Tevin Coleman SF
63 DJ Moore CAR
64 Mike Williams LAC
65 Alshon Jeffery PHI
66 Jarvis Landry CLE
67 Henry Hunter LAC
68 Tarik Cohen CHI
69 Austin Ekeler LAC
70 Dede Westbrook JAX
71 Jordan Reed WAS
72 Will Fuller HOU
73 David Njoku CLE
74 Sammy Watkins KC
75 Allen Robinson CHI
76 Geronimo Allison GB
77 Tyler Lockett SEA
78 Miles Sanders PHI
79 Rashaad Penny SEA
80 Dion Lewis TEN

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fantasy football NFL Philadelphia Fantasy Sports Eagles

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles DE Josh Sweat is bulked up and ready to contribute
072719JoshSweat

Opinion

Two dozen Philly academics: Inky coverage undermines criminal justice reform
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner

Healthy Eating

Why cucumbers are the healthy heroes among summertime vegetables
cucumber health benefits

Eagles

Jason Peters has no problems mentoring Andre Dillard, the guy who will likely replace him
Andre-Dillard_072619

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian visits Harrisburg, hangs with Pa. second lady Gisele Fetterman
Kim Kardashian gisele fetterman

Weekend

Weekend roundup: Shakespeare, car show, boat parade and more
East Passyunk Car Show

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved