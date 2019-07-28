Fantasy football FLEX rankings (RB, WR, TE, preseason 2019, PPR top 80)

July 28, 2019
There are a lot of players on the list below who are holding out (like Melvin Gordon, Michael Thomas and Ezekiel Elliott) and others with injury concerns (like A.J. Green) who are worth watching very closely as training camp continues.
But for now, based on the information available, we've done one last ranking — the skill players.
Below are the top 80 players who can be played at a FLEX position for fantasy football in 2019:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|2
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|3
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|4
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|5
|DeAndre Hopkins
|HOU
|6
|Juilo Jones
|ATL
|7
|Michael Thomas
|NO
|8
|Devante Adams
|GB
|9
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|PIT
|10
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|CLE
|11
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|12
|David Johnson
|ARZ
|13
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|14
|Le'Veon Bell
|NYJ
|15
|Antonio Brown
|OAK
|16
|Mike Evans
|TB
|17
|Zach Ertz
|PHI
|18
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|19
|James Conner
|PIT
|20
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|21
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|22
|Leonard Fournette
|JAX
|23
|Todd Gurley
|LAR
|24
|Melvin Gordon
|SD
|25
|George Kittle
|SF
|26
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|27
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|28
|Damien Williams
|KC
|29
|Kerryon Johnson
|DET
|30
|AJ Green
|CIN
|31
|Brandin Cooks
|LAR
|32
|TY Hilton
|IND
|33
|Stefon Diggs
|MIN
|34
|Evan Engram
|NYG
|35
|Marlon Mack
|IND
|36
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|37
|Julian Edelman
|NE
|38
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|39
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|40
|Kenyon Drake
|MIA
|41
|Josh Jacobs
|OAK
|42
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|43
|Devonta Freeman
|ATL
|44
|Kenny Golladay
|DET
|45
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|46
|Phillip Lindsay
|DEN
|47
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|48
|Robert Woods
|LAR
|49
|Calvin Ridley
|ATL
|50
|O.J. Howard
|TB
|51
|Jared Cook
|NO
|52
|Chris Carson
|SEA
|53
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|54
|Christian Kirk
|ARZ
|55
|Dante Pettis
|SF
|56
|James White
|NE
|57
|Mark Ingram
|BAL
|58
|Robby Anderson
|NYJ
|59
|Lamar Miller
|HOU
|60
|Eric Ebron
|IND
|61
|Sony Michel
|NE
|62
|Tevin Coleman
|SF
|63
|DJ Moore
|CAR
|64
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|65
|Alshon Jeffery
|PHI
|66
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|67
|Henry Hunter
|LAC
|68
|Tarik Cohen
|CHI
|69
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|70
|Dede Westbrook
|JAX
|71
|Jordan Reed
|WAS
|72
|Will Fuller
|HOU
|73
|David Njoku
|CLE
|74
|Sammy Watkins
|KC
|75
|Allen Robinson
|CHI
|76
|Geronimo Allison
|GB
|77
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|78
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|79
|Rashaad Penny
|SEA
|80
|Dion Lewis
|TEN
