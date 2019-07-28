Fantasy football FLEX rankings (RB, WR, TE, preseason 2019, PPR top 80)

There are a lot of players on the list below who are holding out (like Melvin Gordon, Michael Thomas and Ezekiel Elliott) and others with injury concerns (like A.J. Green) who are worth watching very closely as training camp continues.

But for now, based on the information available, we've done one last ranking — the skill players.

Below are the top 80 players who can be played at a FLEX position for fantasy football in 2019:

2019 FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS:

QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF/ST | K | FLEX



Rank Player Team 1 Saquon Barkley NYG 2 Ezekiel Elliott DAL 3 Christian McCaffrey CAR 4 Alvin Kamara NO 5 DeAndre Hopkins HOU 6 Juilo Jones ATL 7 Michael Thomas NO 8 Devante Adams GB 9 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT 10 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE 11 Keenan Allen LAC 12 David Johnson ARZ 13 Travis Kelce KC 14 Le'Veon Bell NYJ 15 Antonio Brown OAK 16 Mike Evans TB 17 Zach Ertz PHI 18 Joe Mixon CIN 19 James Conner PIT 20 Tyreek Hill KC 21 Amari Cooper DAL 22 Leonard Fournette JAX 23 Todd Gurley LAR 24 Melvin Gordon SD 25 George Kittle SF 26 Dalvin Cook MIN 27 Nick Chubb CLE 28 Damien Williams KC 29 Kerryon Johnson DET 30 AJ Green CIN 31 Brandin Cooks LAR 32 TY Hilton IND 33 Stefon Diggs MIN 34 Evan Engram NYG 35 Marlon Mack IND 36 Aaron Jones GB 37 Julian Edelman NE 38 Cooper Kupp LAR 39 Adam Thielen MIN 40 Kenyon Drake MIA 41 Josh Jacobs OAK 42 Derrick Henry TEN 43 Devonta Freeman ATL 44 Kenny Golladay DET 45 David Montgomery CHI 46 Phillip Lindsay DEN 47 Chris Godwin TB 48 Robert Woods LAR 49 Calvin Ridley ATL 50 O.J. Howard TB 51 Jared Cook NO 52 Chris Carson SEA 53 Tyler Boyd CIN 54 Christian Kirk ARZ 55 Dante Pettis SF 56 James White NE 57 Mark Ingram BAL 58 Robby Anderson NYJ 59 Lamar Miller HOU 60 Eric Ebron IND 61 Sony Michel NE 62 Tevin Coleman SF 63 DJ Moore CAR 64 Mike Williams LAC 65 Alshon Jeffery PHI 66 Jarvis Landry CLE 67 Henry Hunter LAC 68 Tarik Cohen CHI 69 Austin Ekeler LAC 70 Dede Westbrook JAX 71 Jordan Reed WAS 72 Will Fuller HOU 73 David Njoku CLE 74 Sammy Watkins KC 75 Allen Robinson CHI 76 Geronimo Allison GB 77 Tyler Lockett SEA 78 Miles Sanders PHI 79 Rashaad Penny SEA 80 Dion Lewis TEN

