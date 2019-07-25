More Sports:

July 25, 2019

Fantasy football tight end rankings (preseason 2019 PPR top 30)

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Carroll - Philadelphia Eagles Game Zach Ertz Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Zach Ertz warms up before the start of a game at Lincoln Financial Field.

There used to be a time, not long ago, where there were just a handful of roster-able tight ends for fantasy football, with a whole lot of mediocrity following a big drop off from the top few guys.

And while there are still a clear top three in Tier 1: Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz and George Kittle, the drop off is not nearly as bad as it has been in years past.

Here's a look at how we rank this year's deeper pool of fantasy tight ends:

Rank PlayerTeam
1 Travis Kelce KC
2 Zach Ertz PHI
3 George Kittle SF
4 Evan Engram NYG
5 O.J. Howard TB
6 Henry Hunter LAC
7 Jared Cook NO
8 Eric Ebron IND
9 Jordan Reed WAS
10 David Njoku CLE
11 Delanie Walker TEN
12 Jimmy Graham GB
13 Greg Olsen CAR
14 Austin Hooper ATL
15 Vance McDonald PIT
16 Mark Andrews BAL
17 Kyle Rudolph MIN
18 TJ Hockensen DET
19 Chris Herndon NYJ
20 Jack Doyle IND
21 Noah Fant DEN
22 Trey Burton CHI
23 Ricky Seals-Jones ARZ
24 Dallas Goedert PHI
25 Tyler Eifert CIN
26 Dawson Knox BUF
27 Gerald Everett LAR
28 Mike Gesicki MIA
29 Ian Thomas CAR
30 Benjamin Watson NE

