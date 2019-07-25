Fantasy football tight end rankings (preseason 2019 PPR top 30)

There used to be a time, not long ago, where there were just a handful of roster-able tight ends for fantasy football, with a whole lot of mediocrity following a big drop off from the top few guys.

And while there are still a clear top three in Tier 1: Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz and George Kittle, the drop off is not nearly as bad as it has been in years past.

Here's a look at how we rank this year's deeper pool of fantasy tight ends:

Rank Player Team 1 Travis Kelce KC 2 Zach Ertz PHI 3 George Kittle SF 4 Evan Engram NYG 5 O.J. Howard TB 6 Henry Hunter LAC 7 Jared Cook NO 8 Eric Ebron IND 9 Jordan Reed WAS 10 David Njoku CLE 11 Delanie Walker TEN 12 Jimmy Graham GB 13 Greg Olsen CAR 14 Austin Hooper ATL 15 Vance McDonald PIT 16 Mark Andrews BAL 17 Kyle Rudolph MIN 18 TJ Hockensen DET 19 Chris Herndon NYJ 20 Jack Doyle IND 21 Noah Fant DEN 22 Trey Burton CHI 23 Ricky Seals-Jones ARZ 24 Dallas Goedert PHI 25 Tyler Eifert CIN 26 Dawson Knox BUF 27 Gerald Everett LAR 28 Mike Gesicki MIA 29 Ian Thomas CAR 30 Benjamin Watson NE

