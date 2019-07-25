Fantasy football tight end rankings (preseason 2019 PPR top 30)

July 25, 2019
There used to be a time, not long ago, where there were just a handful of roster-able tight ends for fantasy football, with a whole lot of mediocrity following a big drop off from the top few guys.
And while there are still a clear top three in Tier 1: Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz and George Kittle, the drop off is not nearly as bad as it has been in years past.
Here's a look at how we rank this year's deeper pool of fantasy tight ends:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|2
|Zach Ertz
|PHI
|3
|George Kittle
|SF
|4
|Evan Engram
|NYG
|5
|O.J. Howard
|TB
|6
|Henry Hunter
|LAC
|7
|Jared Cook
|NO
|8
|Eric Ebron
|IND
|9
|Jordan Reed
|WAS
|10
|David Njoku
|CLE
|11
|Delanie Walker
|TEN
|12
|Jimmy Graham
|GB
|13
|Greg Olsen
|CAR
|14
|Austin Hooper
|ATL
|15
|Vance McDonald
|PIT
|16
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|17
|Kyle Rudolph
|MIN
|18
|TJ Hockensen
|DET
|19
|Chris Herndon
|NYJ
|20
|Jack Doyle
|IND
|21
|Noah Fant
|DEN
|22
|Trey Burton
|CHI
|23
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|ARZ
|24
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|25
|Tyler Eifert
|CIN
|26
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|27
|Gerald Everett
|LAR
|28
|Mike Gesicki
|MIA
|29
|Ian Thomas
|CAR
|30
|Benjamin Watson
|NE
