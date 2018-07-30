More Sports:

July 30, 2018

The best 2018 fantasy football team names on the internet

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Fantasy football NFL
0804_Saquon_Barkley_USAT Vincent Carchietta/USA Today Sports

Saquon Barkley has a pretty fun name for fantasy football team name purposes.

Naming your 2018 Fantasy Football team is on your agenda, if you're playing this year, and as is tradition a great many team owners try and use "punny" and football relevant names.

Here's a look at our favorites for this season, scoured through the internet, message boards and Reddit (at the bottom are a few that are somewhat NSFW as well):

Our favorite Fantasy Football team names for 2018

Kerryon My Wayward Son 

Keep Calm And Kerryon

Hey! Darnold!

The Whirley Gurley Conspiracy

I've Got Guice in My Veins 

Oh, Saquon You See

Saquontum Leap

Saquon for the Team

Winter came Fournette Stark

Don't You Fournette About Me

Le'veon La Vida Loca

Drake it till You Make it

Dalvin and the Chipmonks

Guns and Rosen 

Ginn and Guice

Gesicki Sticky

Kamara Never Dies

Diggs in a Blanket

Waiting for Goedert

The Make A Wentz Foundation

Lamar, Mr. Jackson if You're Nasty

(Somewhat) NSFW

Smokin with Mahomies

9/11, Never Fournette

Fournetteflix and Chill

L'Assault McCoys

Thielen Myself

Saquon My Balls

Saquan Dez Nuts

I Mayfield a Chubb

Hyde and Go Luck Yourself

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fantasy football NFL Philadelphia Eagles Fantasy Sports Saquon Barkley

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins recounts his Eagles career, its abrupt ending, and what Philly fans mean to him
080418_Brian-Dawkins_usat

Weather

Watch: Flooding abundant across Pa. after Friday night’s huge rainstorms
Lititz Flooding

Eagles

Malcolm Jenkins grew up trying to be like Eagles' Brian Dawkins – and, boy, has he succeeded
080218_Malcolm-Jenkins_PV

Health Stories

Lifeguard recounts how Wildwood beach helped him battle colon cancer
Cure_at_the_shore

Food & Drink

Federal Donuts rolls out six special donuts in honor of Phish's return to Camden
PHISH federal donuts

Food & Drink

Where to celebrate National Oyster Day on Sunday
Oysters at Ocean Prime

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1825 & up -- Ireland Weeklong Guided Trip
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - St Petersburg Florida

Deals & Tips -- Late Summer & Fall Stays at Florida's Top Beaches

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.