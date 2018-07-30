The best 2018 fantasy football team names on the internet

July 30, 2018
Naming your 2018 Fantasy Football team is on your agenda, if you're playing this year, and as is tradition a great many team owners try and use "punny" and football relevant names.
Here's a look at our favorites for this season, scoured through the internet, message boards and Reddit (at the bottom are a few that are somewhat NSFW as well):
Kerryon My Wayward Son
Keep Calm And Kerryon
Hey! Darnold!
The Whirley Gurley Conspiracy
I've Got Guice in My Veins
Oh, Saquon You See
Saquontum Leap
Saquon for the Team
Winter came Fournette Stark
Don't You Fournette About Me
Le'veon La Vida Loca
Drake it till You Make it
Dalvin and the Chipmonks
Guns and Rosen
Ginn and Guice
Gesicki Sticky
Kamara Never Dies
Diggs in a Blanket
Waiting for Goedert
The Make A Wentz Foundation
Lamar, Mr. Jackson if You're Nasty
Smokin with Mahomies
9/11, Never Fournette
Fournetteflix and Chill
L'Assault McCoys
Thielen Myself
Saquon My Balls
Saquan Dez Nuts
I Mayfield a Chubb
Hyde and Go Luck Yourself
