The best 2018 fantasy football team names on the internet

Naming your 2018 Fantasy Football team is on your agenda, if you're playing this year, and as is tradition a great many team owners try and use "punny" and football relevant names.

Here's a look at our favorites for this season, scoured through the internet, message boards and Reddit (at the bottom are a few that are somewhat NSFW as well):

Our favorite Fantasy Football team names for 2018

Kerryon My Wayward Son

Keep Calm And Kerryon



Hey! Darnold!

The Whirley Gurley Conspiracy



I've Got Guice in My Veins

Oh, Saquon You See



Saquontum Leap



Saquon for the Team



Winter came Fournette Stark



Don't You Fournette About Me



Le'veon La Vida Loca



Drake it till You Make it



Dalvin and the Chipmonks

Guns and Rosen

Ginn and Guice



Gesicki Sticky

Kamara Never Dies

Diggs in a Blanket

Waiting for Goedert



The Make A Wentz Foundation



Lamar, Mr. Jackson if You're Nasty

(Somewhat) NSFW

Smokin with Mahomies

9/11, Never Fournette



Fournetteflix and Chill



L'Assault McCoys



Thielen Myself



Saquon My Balls



Saquan Dez Nuts



I Mayfield a Chubb



Hyde and Go Luck Yourself

