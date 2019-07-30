One (well, probably one) last Eagles player lands on NFL Network's Top 100 list, snubs galore

On Monday night, Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox landed at No. 28 on NFL Network's Top 100 list, as voted on by the players. It is his fourth appearance on their Top 100 list, landing at No. 49 in 2016, No. 38 in 2017, and somehow only No. 69 in 2018.

Cox was an absolute beast in 2018, when he had 46 tackles (12 tackles for loss), 10.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a ridiculous 34 hits on the quarterback. Here's NFL Network's video of Cox, which includes a clip of him taking smack to George W. Bush. I did not know this existed:



Of course, with only 20 players left to get to, it's unlikely that any more Eagles players will make the cut, which in some cases is laughable. The snubs:

• Lane Johnson: He was the best OT in football in 2017. In 2018, he had a few bad moments early on, as literally every OT does, but was excellent in the second half of the season. He's a top 40 player in the NFL. Not just Top 100.



• Malcolm Jenkins: He kept the defense from completely falling apart after the secondary suffered an absurd number of injuries.



• Brandon Brooks: Consecutive (deserved) Pro Bowl nods in 2017 and 2018.



Meanwhile, nerds like Kirk Cousins make the cut.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader