More Sports:

July 29, 2019

Carson Wentz, DeSean Jackson dazzle in practice as they continue to build chemistry

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Carroll - DeSean Jackson Eagles Stock Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

DeSean Jackson at an Eagles OTA practice.

Merrill Reese could have a new favorite phrase in 2019: "Carson Wentz to DeSean Jackson."

(Amazingly, just 30 minutes after publishing this article, Reese tweeted the following):

The duo dazzled a lucky group of Eagles fans and media members Monday morning on Day 4 of training camp. He caught two bombs for touchdowns, each exceeding 40 yards and taking the top off the entire defense — with Avonte Maddox the unfortunate victim. He also made a spectacular sideline grab besting coverage from Sidney Jones, and took a few quick slants and screen plays for first downs.

Jackson still has his speed. Wentz has perhaps the perfect arm to help him star — even at age 32.

"Today was an awesome day," Jackson said. "We connected a few times down the field, a couple intermediate routes, a couple quick screens… We have to keep building, that's the biggest thing. We can do it in training camp. We have to get the reps now so that during the regular season it's in the back of the head, he knows what I'm doing [and] I know what he's doing."

Said Jackson back on Thursday, "I don’t think I lost a step. I still have that blazing speed. I am still able to be here."

While it's not exactly binging Game of Thrones with your buddies, Wentz and Jackson have spent quite a bit of time in the film room, having lively conversations about defenses, tendencies and preferences. All the things that help the pair perform on the field as they did Monday.

"It's a work in progress," head coach Doug Pederson said. "They did make some plays today. It's great to see out on the practice field they spend some time, even after practice, getting in throws and that's what it takes. You don't develop chemistry over night."

While Jackson's impact on the field during the regular season will be measured in catches, yards and touchdowns, his impact right now on the team as it prepares for 2019 is enormous, even for the small 5-foot-10, 175-pound receiver who resembles Allen Iverson more than he does fellow Bird's wideout Alshon Jeffery (who is 6-foot-3, 220 pounds).

"It's different. It's different playing with a guy like him," Wentz said when asked what it's like playing with a receiver like Jackson. "But it's exciting at the same time. It takes a lot of communication. Physical reps are second to none, but just talking through everything, I feel really good I feel I am in a really good spot with him."

And on the other side of the ball, the Eagles secondary is able to uniquely spend every day trying to slow down Jackson and the rest of the wide receivers — each of whom brings a different kind of challenge to a defense.

"From watching, he's a great receiver," cornerback Ronald Darby said. "He has separation speed, he can move and make great plays. "Him, Alshon, [Zach] Ertz, Nelly [Nelson Agholor], everyone out there, they give you different looks — they are different types of receivers."

On the sidelines Monday, onlooking Eagles fans routinely made a note of where Jackson was on the field, pointing him out to each other during practice and watching his every move as he stole the show. 

The rest of the NFL will be doing the same in September.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia DeSean Jackson Carson Wentz Doug Pederson Ronald Darby

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Will the Phillies be buyers or sellers at the deadline? It's complicated.
Gabe-Kapler_072919_usat

2020 Presidential Race

Joe Biden leads campaign contributions in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania
Biden Philadelphia campaign funding

Illness

These are some of the infections you can pick up at the gym
Carroll - Weights at a gym

Eagles

A look at the 26 training camp trades the Eagles have made over the last 10 years
082917HowieRoseman

Food & Drink

Poe's Sandwich Joint in Fishtown has closed after only eight months in business
Poe's Sandwich Joint closed

Food & Drink

Vendor at Reading Terminal Market giving out free chocolate chip cookies
Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. giving out free chocolate chip cookies

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved