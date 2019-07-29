Carson Wentz, DeSean Jackson dazzle in practice as they continue to build chemistry

Merrill Reese could have a new favorite phrase in 2019: "Carson Wentz to DeSean Jackson."

(Amazingly, just 30 minutes after publishing this article, Reese tweeted the following):

The duo dazzled a lucky group of Eagles fans and media members Monday morning on Day 4 of training camp. He caught two bombs for touchdowns, each exceeding 40 yards and taking the top off the entire defense — with Avonte Maddox the unfortunate victim. He also made a spectacular sideline grab besting coverage from Sidney Jones, and took a few quick slants and screen plays for first downs.

Jackson still has his speed. Wentz has perhaps the perfect arm to help him star — even at age 32.

"Today was an awesome day," Jackson said. "We connected a few times down the field, a couple intermediate routes, a couple quick screens… We have to keep building, that's the biggest thing. We can do it in training camp. We have to get the reps now so that during the regular season it's in the back of the head, he knows what I'm doing [and] I know what he's doing."

Said Jackson back on Thursday, "I don’t think I lost a step. I still have that blazing speed. I am still able to be here."

While it's not exactly binging Game of Thrones with your buddies, Wentz and Jackson have spent quite a bit of time in the film room, having lively conversations about defenses, tendencies and preferences. All the things that help the pair perform on the field as they did Monday.

"It's a work in progress," head coach Doug Pederson said. "They did make some plays today. It's great to see out on the practice field they spend some time, even after practice, getting in throws and that's what it takes. You don't develop chemistry over night."

While Jackson's impact on the field during the regular season will be measured in catches, yards and touchdowns, his impact right now on the team as it prepares for 2019 is enormous, even for the small 5-foot-10, 175-pound receiver who resembles Allen Iverson more than he does fellow Bird's wideout Alshon Jeffery (who is 6-foot-3, 220 pounds).