Fantasy football injuries: The latest on Tyreek Hill, Julio Jones and more from Week 12

Things are looking up for fantasy football owners as Week 13 approaches and the bye weeks are over. There are also far fewer fantasy injuries worth reporting at the conclusion of Sunday's action.

Here's a brief look at some of the injuries that are notable as the next week of fantasy football prep work begins:

Julio Jones, WR, Falcons

On a team with an offense already decimated by offensive injuries, another could be on the horizon for upcoming injury reports, as Jones left Sunday's game with a shoulder injury. He was getting treatment for the injury after the game and did not speak to the media. We'll know more about the injury as the week progresses but it's surely one to keep an eye on.

Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs

Hill injured his hamstring last week but the timing was pretty good for the snake-bitten Chiefs, as he had the bye week to rest. He will likely be listed as day-to-day as he tests his hamstring and his status will be up in the air for much of the week. Pay attention and have a back up plan in place.

Hunter Renfrow, WR, Raiders

Renfrow left with a rib injury after collecting 31 yards for Oakland. His status will be another developing situation but an absence could boost targets for Zay Jones and Darren Waller moving forward.

Carson Wentz, QB, Eagles

Wentz injured his throwing hand against the Seahawks Sunday and even went to the locker room to get it X-rayed during the game. He didn't miss a snap — despite playing rather poorly — but he was reportedly icing his hand after the game ended. He will likely be fine but it's worth following if you are a Wentz owner.

Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant, WR, Dolphins

In deeper leagues, many may have been starting either Wilson or Grant Sunday. Neither finished the game or posted any fantasy relevant numbers.

The latest to go down: receivers Jakeem Grant, who suffered what appeared to be a significant ankle injury during a first-half kick return, and Albert Wilson, whose rib injury knocked him from the game in the second half. The Dolphins had to finish Sunday’s loss to the Brownswith just two wide receivers: Allen Hurns and DeVante Parker. [Miami Herald]

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Redskins

Unless you have a two quarterback league it's doubtful Haskins is rostered by many — but the minor injury to his wrist that had him wearing a sling postgame Sunday is worth mentioning. If there is a quarterback change (again) in Washington it could have some trickle down effects — potentially good ones — to Washington's skill players. The situation at QB for the 'Skins is worth monitoring.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports