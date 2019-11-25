Eagles RG Brandon Brooks explains early exit against Seahawks

In the Philadelphia Eagles' loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, starting RG Brandon Brooks left the game after the team's third series, went to the locker room, and did not return to the field the rest of the day. The team categorized his absence as an "illness."

Many speculated that Brooks was perhaps dealing with his well-publicized bouts with anxiety. On Monday morning, Brooks confirmed as much via Twitter:

To put into context how debilitating anxiety can be, it was a minor miracle that Brooks was able to start Week 1 this season, just seven months after he ruptured his Achilles against the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round of the 2018 playoffs. And Brooks didn't just return to the field. He has arguably been the best offensive guard in the NFL so far this season. That is an incredible feat.

To be determined when Brooks will be ready to play again, but his toughness, character, ability, and leadership are unquestioned traits in the Eagles' locker room.

