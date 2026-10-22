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October 22, 2026

Fantasy football start/sit advice: Jordan Love is about to erupt

Looking at each fantasy football position and a player you should either start or sit in Week 7.

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By Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff
Fantasy football NFL
2025-11-13T013751Z_326791966_MT1USATODAY27572664_RTRMADP_3_NFL-PHILADELPHIA-EAGLES-AT-GREEN-BAY-PACKERS.JPG Jeff Hanisch/Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

Packers QB Jordan Love should have a field day for fantasy owners against a bad Lions defense in Week 7.

Some of the biggest starts in fantasy football won't be on your TVs this week, as the Bills, Jaguars, Chargers and Commanders are all on a bye in Week 7.

That means no Josh Allen, Parker Washington, James Cook, Ladd McConkey or Trevor Lawrence to play, and perhaps some tough decisions on who to replace them with in your starting lineup.

As we do every week, we give you the best start/sit recommendations. Here are the best ones for Week 7: 

Quarterback

Start: Jordan Love, Packers

Love has yet to throw for more than two touchdowns in a game but he's averaging almost 290 passing yards per game in his last four games and some bad drops cost him a couple more TD passes in Week 5. He has the NFL's sixth-most pass attempts and faces a Lions defense that's been a sieve all season.

Sit: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

After throwing seven TDs in the first two weeks to become fantasy relevant again, Mahomes has cooled off. He only has 4 TD passes in his past three games and offers nothing anymore in the rushing category. The Chiefs lost their best downfield threat, Tyquan Thornton, to a gruesome injury. Facing the Seattle defense in Seattle will be some tough sledding for KC pass offense.

Running backs

Start: Ollie Gordon, Jets

Although he's not explosive or flashy, Gordon has performed well in his RB1 role since De'Von Achane went down for the season. Gordon has collected a rushing TD in each of his last three games and has averaged more than five yards per carry in that span. He doesn't offer much in the receiving game, but if your starting RB is one a bye this week, Gordon will at least get high-volume carries against a Jets defense that's just OK.  

Sit: Chase Brown, Bengals

A popular top-20 pick, Brown has disappointed this season and is losing many touches to Samaje Perine. Brown has just one 100-yard game this season – against a bad Dolphins defense – and has just five receptions for the entire season. Perine got 14 carries to Brown's 13 in Week 5 and the Bengals appear very comfortable with the two-headed RB approach. The Ravens aren't the team that Brown will get his mojo back against.

Wide receiver/tight ends

Start: Germie Bernard, Steelers

The second-round rookie has flourished in his slot role in place of an injured Roman Wilson along with an injured Michael Pittman. Bernard has a team-high 21 targets over the past two weeks with 17 receptions for 167 yards and a TD. Aaron Rodgers loves the kid, which is helpful. So is facing a Saints defense that's allowed 33 points per game over the past four weeks.

Sit: Carnell Tate, Titans

The fourth overall pick has scored in double figures twice in the past three weeks, including a 145-yard game in Week 4 and catching his first pro TD in Week 6, but the Titans offense still stinks and faces a surprisingly solid Browns defense. 

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JMosher-V1.jpg

Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff

mosher@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fantasy football NFL Philadelphia Ollie Gordon Patrick Mahomes Germie Bernard Fantasy advice

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