March 07, 2021

Police identify suspect wanted in fatal hit-and-run in North Philly

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Police suspect that 44-year-old Edward Prince was at the wheel of a GMC SUV when it struck and killed a man in North Philly late Wednesday night.

Philadelphia police have identified 44-year-old Edward Prince as the suspect wanted in the fatal hit-and-run that killed a 60-year-old man in North Philly this past Wednesday night.

Prince, who also goes by the name of Jamil Smith, is wanted for vehicular homicide, involuntary manslaughter and other related charges, police said Saturday. He is believed to be from the 4800 block of North 5th Street in Olney, according to NBC10.

Police suspect that Prince was at the wheel of a GMC SUV when it struck and killed a man at North 2nd and Ontario streets in the 25th District at around 11:05 p.m. this past Wednesday. 

The man was crossing the street at the 3300 block of North 2nd and Ontario streets when he was hit and dragged by the vehicle for approximately 220 feet toward Allegheny Avenue, according to police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The suspect then fled the scene on 2nd Street and was spotted as far south as Girard Avenue, police said. 

The victim was later identified as Robert Oquendo. Oquendo was deaf and non-verbal, but he was described as knowing the neighborhood well after living there for over 30 years, according to 6ABC.

The suspect's vehicle is believed to be a 2001-2005 dark blue GMC Envoy or Yukon with a broken right headlight and fender damage, according to police. The license plate number is unknown.

WARNING: Graphic footage below

Investigators are continuing to interview witnesses and family members, as well as review surveillance video from businesses and homes in the area.

Anyone with information on Prince's whereabouts is asked to call the police at 215-686-8477 or dial 911.

