More News:

January 17, 2023

Gas station clerk killed during robbery in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

Surveillance video inside the Torresdale Ave. Exxon shows three masked men ambush the 67-year-old man before stealing a cash register Tuesday morning

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
Deadly gas station shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A gas station clerk was ambushed by three men at an Exxon in the Tacony section of Philadelphia Tuesday morning. The man died after suffering a gun shot wound to the back.

On Tuesday morning, a 67-year-old gas station clerk was shot and killed in the Northeast section of Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police officers say they responded to gunshots at a Tacony Exxon station at 7150 Torresdale Avenue around 4 a.m. when they saw a man lying unresponsive on the floor.

Surveillance video from the store shows three masked men enter the gas station and make their way to the employee side of the counter before attacking the man and shooting him in the back, 6ABC reported

"He was laying on the floor, unresponsive; he appears to have been shot one time in the back,Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said via CBS3

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Small added two of the suspects wore dark puffy jackets, while a third wore a red jacket. After shooting the man, one of the suspects stole the cash register.

The clerk who was killed was known in the community, and he had just returned to work after visiting his family in India, NBC10 said.

One neighbor told the news station, "my heart is breaking for him, his family." "There was no reason, senseless."


A customer who frequents the station told 6ABC that the man was too afraid to go outside for smoke breaks because of the threat of crime.

"For many years, he would take a cigarette break out here, and he just completely stopped because he was too scared something like this would happen," they said. "We just had this conversation last week. And today, we're standing here, and now he's gone. It's just really heartbreaking."

Police data shows that as of Monday night, there were 14 homicides in Philadelphia this year; this gas station shooting would make 15. There were 516 homicides in the city in 2022.
Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Tacony Crime Shooting Death Northeast Philadelphia Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

A Street in Philadelphia lined with cars

5 real estate trends Philly buyers should be watching in 2023
Assortment of electronic cigarettes

Vaping: a looming health threat to America’s youth

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Gas station clerk killed during robbery in Northeast Philadelphia, police say
Deadly gas station shooting

Sponsored

5 real estate trends Philly buyers should be watching in 2023
A Street in Philadelphia lined with cars

Adult Health

Millennials' risk of fatal stroke could be higher than past generations
Stroke Risk Millennials

Eagles

Eagles-Giants: A look at the odds and playoff history
Eagles-Jalen-Hurts-Giants-Ryder-Anderson-Week-18-2022-NFL.jpg

Books

Over 175 years ago, an enslaved couple escaped to Philadelphia through a daring disguise
william ellen craft escape

Food & Drink

Grab lunch or dinner from trendy eateries during Northern Liberties Restaurant Week
Northern Liberties Restaurant Week

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved