Gas station clerk killed during robbery in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

On Tuesday morning, a 67-year-old gas station clerk was shot and killed in the Northeast section of Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police officers say they responded to gunshots at a Tacony Exxon station at 7150 Torresdale Avenue around 4 a.m. when they saw a man lying unresponsive on the floor.

Surveillance video from the store shows three masked men enter the gas station and make their way to the employee side of the counter before attacking the man and shooting him in the back, 6ABC reported.

"He was laying on the floor, unresponsive; he appears to have been shot one time in the back," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said via CBS3.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Small added two of the suspects wore dark puffy jackets, while a third wore a red jacket. After shooting the man, one of the suspects stole the cash register.

The clerk who was killed was known in the community, and he had just returned to work after visiting his family in India, NBC10 said.

One neighbor told the news station, "my heart is breaking for him, his family." "There was no reason, senseless."

A customer who frequents the station told 6ABC that the man was too afraid to go outside for smoke breaks because of the threat of crime.

"For many years, he would take a cigarette break out here, and he just completely stopped because he was too scared something like this would happen," they said. "We just had this conversation last week. And today, we're standing here, and now he's gone. It's just really heartbreaking."