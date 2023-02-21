More News:

Off-duty law enforcement officer shoots 'aggressive' dog after scuffle in Center City

The FBI agent was walking her dog near the Touraine apartments on the 1500 block of Spruce Street when three animals began fighting. The dog did not survive, police say

By Brian A. Saunders
An FBI agent who was walking their dog shot another dog after the canines began to fight. The dog was reportedly aggressive when the officer opened fire. A joint investigation by the Philadelphia Police and FBI is underway. The dog later died, police confirmed.

An FBI special agent reportedly shot and killed a dog near an apartment building in Center City on Monday night.

The off-duty agent was walking her dog when another person with two dogs walked by, leading to a scuffle among the animals on the 1500 block of Spruce Street near the Touraine luxury apartments around 8 p.m.

The law enforcement agent reportedly fired the gun to fend off an aggressive dog.

"The FBI is reviewing a shooting incident this evening on 1500 block of Spruce St, Philadelphia, involving an FBI special agent," the agency said. "Initial information is that the agent shot & wounded an aggressive dog. There were no other injuries. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents/task force members seriously. We're working jointly with Philadelphia Police & FBI Inspection Division to investigate the incident."

A local animal rights advocacy group, Revolution Philadelphia responded to the FBI's tweet about the shooting asking, "Isn't unauthorized use of deadly force against DOJ policy?"

Rev Philly plans to protest in front of the FBI's Arch Street building at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, multiple media outlets reported.

"This incident put several civilians in danger, and this dog, known as Mia, lost her life," the advocacy group said. "This woman is a trained professional and a dog owner. Her first reaction should not be to shoot first. This is unacceptable, and we are demanding that she be held accountable for her actions."


