Feast of the 7 Pickles returns to Fishtown this month with twists on Philly foods

Fishtown Pickle Project's Christmas alternative to the traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes returns later this month for its third year. This time around, diners can expect a pickle-centric menu full of Philly favorites like cheesesteaks, scrapple and a version of a Tastykake served with pickle-flavored gelato.

The Feast of the 7 Pickles will be held Tuesday, Dec. 19 at the Kensington bar and restaurant Martha. There will be three seatings — at 5, 7 and 9 p.m. — with 50 spots available per time slot. Tickets cost $95 apiece and include a welcome drink of Champagne.

Niki Toscani and Mike Sicinski, the owners of Fishtown Pickle Project, decided to make the event an annual holiday tradition after showcasing their pickle-themed menu pairings in 2021. The seven courses at last year's feast had an Italian-style "gabagool" motif. This year, Toscani and Sicinski teamed up with Martha executive chef Andrew Magee and general manager Dan Miller to create a meal based around local comfort foods.

Standouts include a creamy pickle soup served with a soft pretzel; shaved ribeye cheesesteak with white root whiz, pickled long hots and sweet pepper ketchup; and delicata squash served with scrapple stuffing. For dessert, a peanut butter Krimpet from Sweet T's Bakeshop will be served with a pickle gelato from Rittenhouse gelateria Vita.

The event also will have a holiday market with wine from Mural City Cellars and merchandise from Martha. Fishtown Pickle Project will sell its products and merch, too.

Some proceeds from ticket sales will support a donation to local food bank Philabundance on behalf of radio tandem Preston and Steve’s Camp Out for Hunger.

Toscani and Sicinski started Fishtown Pickle Project in 2018 after they married. The couple made pickles for their wedding guests, and they were so popular that Toscani and Sicinski decided to pursue a pickle business in Philly. In addition to holding classes on the art of pickling, Fishtown Pickle Project also sells jars of pickles, fried pickle kits, spices and merchandise on its website and in stores throughout the region.

