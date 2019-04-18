Peep these Federal Donuts minis available for pick up Easter weekend

Need a treat to bring to your Easter festivities this weekend? Federal Donuts has got you covered.

Marshmallow-glazed mini doughnuts topped with candy-colored sugar are available for pick up this weekend.

They come nestled in coconut "grass" with candy "robin eggs."

You can order online now for pick up this Friday, Saturday or Sunday, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., at Federal Donuts' North Philly, Center City or South Street locations.

The price is $28 for 20 mini doughnuts.

Friday, April 19, through Sunday, April 21

Between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

North Philly: 701 N. Seventh St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

Center City: 1632 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

South Street: 540 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

