More Events:

April 18, 2019

Peep these Federal Donuts minis available for pick up Easter weekend

Order the marshmallow-glazed mini doughnuts for your holiday party

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Easter
Federal Donuts Easter Minis available Easter weekend Federal Donuts/Facebook

These Easter doughnuts from Federal Donuts are available Easter weekend.

Need a treat to bring to your Easter festivities this weekend? Federal Donuts has got you covered.

Marshmallow-glazed mini doughnuts topped with candy-colored sugar are available for pick up this weekend. 

They come nestled in coconut "grass" with candy "robin eggs."

RELATED: Annual Easter Promenade is a long-standing Philly tradition | Where to find Easter egg hunts this weekend

You can order online now for pick up this Friday, Saturday or Sunday, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., at Federal Donuts' North Philly, Center City or South Street locations.

The price is $28 for 20 mini doughnuts.

Easter Minis Pick Up

Friday, April 19, through Sunday, April 21
Between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
North Philly: 701 N. Seventh St., Philadelphia, PA 19123
Center City: 1632 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
South Street: 540 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Easter Philadelphia Federal Donuts Holidays

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Analyzing the advantages and disadvantages of the Eagles' 2019 schedule
071719CarsonWentz

Health News

Penn Medicine treats two cancer patients with gene-editing tool CRISPR
CRISPR gene editing 04162019

TV

Rob McElhenney makes his first and last appearance on 'Game of Thrones'
Rob McElhenney guest stars in "Game of Thrones" season 9 premiere

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: Phillies' slide continues after another mediocre week
Bryce-Harper-Slide_041719_usat

Food & Drink

PHS Pop-Up Garden on South Street opening soon
PHS Pop Up Garden at South Street

Alternative Medicine

Does CBD work? Science isn't sure, but Philly-area residents say it's helping them
Carroll - Judy Beck, CBD User

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved