Annual Easter Promenade is a long-standing Philly tradition

The 88th annual Easter Promenade will be held on Sunday, April 21.

The free event is one of Philly's oldest and largest Easter traditions. Families are invited to get dressed up in their Sunday best to parade from the corner of South Street and East Passyunk Avenue to Headhouse Square.



Henri David, the long-standing master of ceremonies, will lead the thousands who turn out for the fun. Make sure to get a good look at his signature over-the-top Easter finery.

Hughe Dillon/Aversa PR Henri David at the Easter Promenade in 2018.

David's holiday getup always

includes b

right colors and large accessories. His one-of-a-kind outfit for the event usually takes him a month to make.

Once the parade reaches the stage, the fashion contest will start. Children, adults and even pets can enter. "Best South Street Razzle Dazzle," "Best Dressed Pet," "Best Easter Bonnet" and "Best Dressed Family" are a few of the categories.

Other festivities include live music, dancing the Bunny Hop, appearances by Mr. and Mrs. Peter Cottontail and photos with the Easter Bunny.

Sunday, April 21

12:30 p.m. | Free

South Street and East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19147

