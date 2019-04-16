More Events:

April 16, 2019

Annual Easter Promenade is a long-standing Philly tradition

Dress to impress and parade through the city

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Easter Promenade in South Philly Hughe Dillon/Aversa PR

Philadelphia's 88th annual Easter Promenade will be Sunday, April 21, 2019.

The 88th annual Easter Promenade will be held on Sunday, April 21. 

The free event is one of Philly's oldest and largest Easter traditions. Families are invited to get dressed up in their Sunday best to parade from the corner of South Street and East Passyunk Avenue to Headhouse Square.

Henri David, the long-standing master of ceremonies, will lead the thousands who turn out for the fun. Make sure to get a good look at his signature over-the-top Easter finery.

Henri David at the Easter Promenade in 2018Hughe Dillon/Aversa PR

Henri David at the Easter Promenade in 2018.

David's holiday getup always includes bright colors and large accessories. His one-of-a-kind outfit for the event usually takes him a month to make.

Once the parade reaches the stage, the fashion contest will start. Children, adults and even pets can enter. "Best South Street Razzle Dazzle," "Best Dressed Pet," "Best Easter Bonnet" and "Best Dressed Family" are a few of the categories.

Other festivities include live music, dancing the Bunny Hop, appearances by Mr. and Mrs. Peter Cottontail and photos with the Easter Bunny.

88th Annual Easter Promenade

Sunday, April 21
12:30 p.m. | Free
South Street and East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19147

