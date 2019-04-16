Annual Easter Promenade is a long-standing Philly tradition

April 16, 2019
The 88th annual Easter Promenade will be held on Sunday, April 21.
The free event is one of Philly's oldest and largest Easter traditions. Families are invited to get dressed up in their Sunday best to parade from the corner of South Street and East Passyunk Avenue to Headhouse Square.
Henri David, the long-standing master of ceremonies, will lead the thousands who turn out for the fun. Make sure to get a good look at his signature over-the-top Easter finery.
Once the parade reaches the stage, the fashion contest will start. Children, adults and even pets can enter. "Best South Street Razzle Dazzle," "Best Dressed Pet," "Best Easter Bonnet" and "Best Dressed Family" are a few of the categories.
Other festivities include live music, dancing the Bunny Hop, appearances by Mr. and Mrs. Peter Cottontail and photos with the Easter Bunny.
Sunday, April 21
12:30 p.m. | Free
South Street and East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19147
