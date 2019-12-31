More Health:

December 31, 2019

Fertility testing through online suppliers may confuse users, Penn study says

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's Health Fertility
Fertility testing online confuse consumers Drew Hays/Pexels

According to a new study published by the University of Pennsylvania, individuals who use online suppliers to test their Anti-Müllerian hormone levels are often confused by the results.

People are engaging in direct-to-consumer fertility testing more than ever. While it may be a more cost effective and easier way to test hormone levels, consumers often are confused by the results, according to a new study by the University of Pennsylvania. 

The anti-Müllerian hormone test is a common blood test that is used to estimate a woman's egg supply and is often known as the "biological clock" test. Traditionally, the test is administered by a doctor prior to in-vitro fertilization and egg freezing. But due to low-cost and availability through online suppliers, more women have been testing their levels on their own in an attempt to understand their fertility. 

The Penn study, published in the Social Science of Medicine, interviewed and followed 21 women of various socio-economic backgrounds, sexual orientation and race from January to July 2018. All women used an online supplier to test their AMH. 

Participants reported feeling empowered by using an online supplier to test their fertility as opposed to going through a doctor. They mostly used the tests as an alternative tool for family planning, especially among LGBTQ+ individuals and single women. 

While participants found the testing to be a positive experience, they also reported varying levels of uncertainty with the results that they received. Participants reported some confusion about the steps they needed to take to confirm the results. 

Researchers say these findings suggest that online testing may be beneficial in expanding knowledge about fertility testing, but also confuse users when it comes to making longterm reproductive decisions. The results show a need for consumer education when it comes to the purpose and accuracy of the tests, researchers noted.

In 2019, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommended against the use of the AMH test for women who were not considered infertile. They noted that a single serum obtained only once is not useful in predicting pregnancy. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Women's Health Fertility Philadelphia Testing

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Giants game
122919CarsonWentzGregWard

Government

Philadelphia appoints Portland police chief Danielle Outlaw to lead department
Danielle Outlaw Police

Addiction

Automotive plant closures linked to spike in opioid deaths, Penn Study finds
Auto Plant Opioids

Eagles

Did Miles Sanders' injury ruin his bid for Rookie of the Year?
840922_Eagles_Lions_Miles_Sanders_Kate_Frese.jpg

Music

Barack Obama names Bruce Springsteen song as one of his 2019 favorites
Bruce Springsteen

Parties

Celebrate Philly Loves Bowie Week 2020 at these events
David Bowie

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved