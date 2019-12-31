More Health:

December 31, 2019

Adding good deeds to your New Year's resolutions may reduce physical pain

New studies examine the physical benefits of altruism

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Volunteering Pain Relief
Good deeds can reduce physical pain Mostlimb /Pixabay

A series of studies from China suggest that performing more altruistic acts can help relieve physical pain.

Performing good deeds, like volunteering time to help others, can relieve physical pain, according to a group of studies published on Monday – just in time to inspire New Year's resolutions.

Researchers from Peking University in China examined the benefits of being more altruistic. Their findings were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. 

A connection between altruism and better health is not a new idea. Previous research has shown that volunteering can reduce stress and improve mental health, and a 2017 study suggested a link between diminished chronic pain and volunteering, according to CNN.

The new studies more deeply explored why people may feel less pain when performing good deeds. Based on the researchers' findings, the answer could be that the areas of the brain that respond to pain are deactivated by altruistic acts.

The researchers asked 287 people to participate in various scenarios in which they performed good deeds under certain conditions. One group donated blood after an earthquake, while another helped revise a handbook for the children of migrant workers. 

Those who volunteered to give blood felt less pain during the donation process compared to those participants who just underwent a routine blood draw. The group who volunteered to help with the handbook also felt a reduction in pain, this time in cold temperatures. Even cancer patients suffering from chronic pain experienced a reduction in pain when they volunteered their time to others in need.

In another study, participants were asked if they would donate money to orphans and then underwent MRI scans while receiving a painful shock to their hands. The MRI results showed that the brains of those who agreed to donate reacted less to the electric shock.

"We find consistent behavioral and neural evidence that in physically threatening situations acting altruistically can relieve painful feelings in human performers," lead author Yilu Wang wrote.

"Acting altruistically relieved not only acutely induced physical pain among healthy adults but also chronic pain among cancer patients."

The underlying reason for the pain reduction could be the sense of purpose a person feels when they perform these acts, researchers found. They recommend more research to be done on how altruism can be incorporated into behavioral therapies to treat pain.


051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Volunteering Pain Relief Philadelphia China Studies Research altruism

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Giants game
122919CarsonWentzGregWard

Government

Philadelphia appoints Portland police chief Danielle Outlaw to lead department
Danielle Outlaw Police

Addiction

Automotive plant closures linked to spike in opioid deaths, Penn Study finds
Auto Plant Opioids

Eagles

Did Miles Sanders' injury ruin his bid for Rookie of the Year?
840922_Eagles_Lions_Miles_Sanders_Kate_Frese.jpg

Music

Barack Obama names Bruce Springsteen song as one of his 2019 favorites
Bruce Springsteen

Parties

Celebrate Philly Loves Bowie Week 2020 at these events
David Bowie

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved