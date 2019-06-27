More News:

June 27, 2019

Man impersonating fire protection inspector in New Jersey, police warn businesses

He claims to be from "Metro Fire Prevention," pretends to inspect fire extinguishers and demands cash payments

Westfield Police are warning local businesses of a man who is falsely claiming to be a fire protection inspector.

Police in a New Jersey town are warning businesses of a man impersonating a fire protection inspector, demanding cash payments in exchange for services he never performs.

The man, said to be in his 40s with a heavy build and short hair, claims to be a fire protection inspector representing a fictitious company called "Metro Fire Prevention," police in Westfield, Union County, said. The suspect offers to inspect and service fire extinguishers for a fee. 

On Sunday, the man entered two Westfield businesses and charged or attempted to charge for unperformed services. Police said he's likely a former fire protection inspector, as he is knowledgeable about fire extinguishers. 

During his visits to the businesses, the man pretends to inspect extinguishers, prepares handwritten receipts, and demands cash payments.

Police ask if you encounter this individual to call (908) 789-4000.

