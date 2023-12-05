Fishtown Freeze ice sculpture showcase returns this weekend for its 5th year

Artists will rev their chainsaws in Fishtown this weekend for an annual ice sculpture showcase.

Fishtown Freeze returns for its fifth year on Saturday, Dec. 9 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Over 20 custom ice sculptures will dot Frankford and Girard avenues and Front Street, all carved by artists at Ice Sculpture Philly. Live carvings will take place at the Lutheran Settlement House at 1:00 p.m., Garage Bar at 2:30 p.m. and Mural City Garden at 4 p.m.

The festival also will feature lots of shopping. Holiday markets will be at Johnny Brenda's, the International Bar and Mural City Garden during the afternoon and evening. Shoppers can claim discounts at local businesses that start at 5% and tick up to 20% with each additional purchase. This year's shops include Fishtown Jewelers, Riverwards Produce, Ham + Bone, Head & the Hand Books and Philadelphia Distilling.

Frankford Hall will host free photos with Santa from 12-4 p.m., while Vince's Pizzeria will offer pizza with Santa at 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. For those with furry children, Vanity Tintype will offer dog portraits between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Adults can enjoy a cocktail crawl all day at over a dozen participating restaurants and bars, which will offer themed spirits for the occasion.

Some events will repeat the following day, including the shopping spree deals and photos with Santa at Frankford Hall. But Sunday will feature a few events all its own, including an adoption event at Fishtown Animal Hospital from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and caroling — cocoa included — in Kondrad Square from 4-6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 10

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Free to attend

Various locations in Fishtown, Philadelphia, PA 19125

