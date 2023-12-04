Here's where to donate toys for Philadelphia kids this holiday season

Every holiday season, nonprofits collect toys for local kids who might otherwise go without presents. But this year, some of those groups are struggling to meet demand.

The Bristol warehouse manager for Toys for Tots, the distribution program run by the Marine Corps Reserve since 1947, told NBC10 last week that the group was running low on toys for every age group, and that hundreds of requests from Philly-area families might go unfulfilled. The news reflects an ongoing trend reported by local hunger relief groups and social service programs over the past two years; they say requests for aid are higher than ever and that donations are not keeping pace.

Help those groups catch up by donating to a local toy drive this month. These eight drives are currently accepting donations at drop-off locations or, in some cases, online. Many are closing in the next two weeks to ensure toys are delivered by Christmas, so check the cutoff date before waltzing into an office with an armful of Squishmallows.

Now through Friday, the North 5th Street Revitalization Project is accepting toy donations for kids between the ages of 3 months and 15 years. Unwrapped toys can be dropped at the Olney Community Collaborative or other marked donation sites along the corridor.

During their next four home games, the Flyers will collect toys at the Wells Fargo Center. Bring new, unwrapped donations to the games against the Penguins on Dec. 4, the Capitals on Dec. 14, the Red Wings on Dec. 16 or the Predators on Dec. 21. Donation bins will be stationed at entry points throughout the building.

According to the U.S. government, about one in 28 children has a parent currently in jail or prison. The Eastern State Penitentiary seeks to help those kids every year through its holiday toy drive, which benefits local children impacted by incarceration. Through Sunday, Dec. 17, the historic site will accept any new, unwrapped toy or children's book. All donors will get a "buy one, get one free" coupon for daytime admission.

Founded by refugees in 1984, the Southeast Asian Mutual Assistance Association Coalition supports immigrant families in Philly. Its annual toy drive is now running through Wednesday, Dec. 13, with the goal of collecting 800 toys. Those toys can purchased through SEAMAAC's wishlist on Amazon or with a direct donation to the group. SEAMAAC also is accepting new, unwrapped donations at its main office (1711 S. Broad St.) or one of seven additional drop-off sites at Herman's Coffee, Forin Cafe, Batter & Crumbs, Floraltology, Black N Brew, Hive Cafe and the Bok Building.

Now in its third year, Gentle Gratitude hosts food, clothing and school supply giveaways in West Philly and other parts of the city. Ahead of its children's winter giveaway on Dec. 16, the organization is collecting toys, hats, gloves, scarves and coats online and in person. Donors can shop Gentle Gratitude's online registries at Amazon or Target, or coordinate a donation drop-off by calling 484-274-5423 for the North Philly region or 267-325-2340 for Southwest or West Philly. Donations will be accepted through Saturday, Dec. 9.

As part of its holiday programming, the Museum of the American Revolution will once again run a toy drive in its rotunda. Donations benefit HomeFront, a New Jersey-based social services group supporting homeless families. New or gently used toys can be dropped in the museum's donation bin any day through Dec. 31.

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, fresh off her reelection to Philly's 3rd District last month, is hosting her annual toy drive through Thursday, Dec. 14. Gift-givers can drop toys at her district office at 606 S. 52nd St. on Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or select a present from her Target or Amazon registries. All donations will be distributed at a giveaway at the councilmember's district office on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 12-3 p.m.

Toys for Tots currently operates 38 drop sites in Philadelphia. The cutoff for donations is generally Dec. 15 but can vary by location, so ask your local participating gym or bakery for more info. Donors also can contribute to Toys for Tots' virtual toy drive, or make a direct donation to fund more gifts for local children.

