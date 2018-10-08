More Events:

October 08, 2018

Spend a fall day outdoors at the 11th annual Fishtown RiverCity Festival

There will be live music, craft beer and family-friendly activities

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Stock_Carroll - Penn Treaty Park and Delaware River Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Penn Treaty Park and the Delaware River in winter.

The 2018 Fishtown RiverCity Festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 13, at Penn Treaty Park by the Delaware River. The annual festival includes live music, art vendors, food trucks, local brews and family-friendly activities, like face painting and yoga.

Organized by volunteers of the Fishtown Neighbors Association, the RiverCity Festival attracts nearly 10,000 attendees to raise funds for neighborhood projects and revitalization.

RELATED: Fill up on the city's signature food at Philly's Cheesesteak & Food Fest | 12 nearby corn mazes you should check out this fall | Chinatown's streets will be filled with food, drink, music during Yè Shì

Multiple bands will perform throughout the day, from noon through 6 p.m.

In the beer tent, which will have a prime view of the stage, there will be brews from Fishtown Brewpub, Saint Benjamin Brewing Co., Homebrew Outlet, The Bottle Shop, Yards Brewing Co., Evil Genius Beer Company and Philadelphia Brewing Co., as well as cider from Kurant. All pints will be $5.

As for activities, in addition to face painting for kids and yoga for all ages, there will be a moon bounce and inflatable obstacle course, a balloon art show and field games.

Admission to the festival is free. Street parking by the park is limited, so festival-goers are encouraged to take SEPTA's Market-Frankford line to the Girard Avenue stop, then walk, or take the number 43 bus, which stops at Penn Treaty.

There will also be a bike valet, for anyone who decides to cycle over.

11th Annual Fishtown RiverCity Festival

Saturday, Oct. 13
Noon to 6 p.m. | Free to attend
Penn Treaty Park
1301 N. Beach St., Philadelphia, PA 19125

