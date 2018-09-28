More Events:

September 28, 2018

Fill up on the city's signiture food at Philly's Cheesesteak & Food Fest

Time to decide: wit or witout?

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Stock_Carroll - Pat's and Geno's Cheesesteak Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Pat's and Geno's in South Philadelphia.

Philly's Cheesesteak & Food Fest will once again take place this fall, but this year, at a new location. 

On Saturday, Oct. 13, head to the 2300 Arena to marvel at the area's best cheesesteaks and taste them all in one place. In addition to Philly's favorite culinary creation, there will be hoagies, roast pork sandwiches, pretzels and water ice, too.

RELATED: Mark your calendars for this year's Midtown Village Fall Festival | True Gritty: What the Flyers don't want you to know about their nightmarish new mascot

The festival will also feature live music, carnival games for kids, a cheesesteak eating competition and a beer garden.

Tickets, which include entry, french fries and one drink, are $14.95. Inside, pay-as-you-go for cheesesteak samples.

There's also an option to upgrade to VIP for $54.95. Included is early entry, 10 vouchers for food samples, four drink vouchers, french fries and access to a private area with restrooms, a bar and entertainment.

Philly's Cheesesteak & Food Fest 2018

Saturday, Oct. 13
1-6 p.m. | $14.95-$54.95
2300 Arena
2300 S. Swanson St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

