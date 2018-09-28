Fill up on the city's signiture food at Philly's Cheesesteak & Food Fest

Philly's Cheesesteak & Food Fest will once again take place this fall, but this year, at a new location.

On Saturday, Oct. 13, head to the 2300 Arena to marvel at the area's best cheesesteaks and taste them all in one place. In addition to Philly's favorite culinary creation, there will be hoagies, roast pork sandwiches, pretzels and water ice, too.

The festival will also feature live music, carnival games for kids, a cheesesteak eating competition and a beer garden.

Tickets, which include entry, french fries and one drink, are $14.95. Inside, pay-as-you-go for cheesesteak samples.

There's also an option to upgrade to VIP for $54.95. Included is early entry, 10 vouchers for food samples, four drink vouchers, french fries and access to a private area with restrooms, a bar and entertainment.

Saturday, Oct. 13

1-6 p.m. | $14.95-$54.95

2300 Arena

2300 S. Swanson St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

