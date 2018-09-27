More Events:

September 27, 2018

Mark your calendars for this year's Midtown Village Fall Festival

Enjoy music, beer and shopping in the car-free streets

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Midtown Village Fall Festival J. Fusco/Visit Philadelphia™

In a neighborhood that’s always ready for a party, the Midtown Village Fall Festival is a highlight of Philadelphia’s busy fall festival season. Usually held the first Sunday in October, it draws thousands to Midtown Village/Washington Square West/the Gayborhood (depends who you ask!) for a day of family entertainment, food, shopping and all-ages activities.

The annual Midtown Village Fall Festival is coming up. On Saturday, Oct. 6, the neighborhood's streets will be filled with thousands drinking fall beers, dining alfresco, dancing to live music on multiple stages and shopping hundreds of vendor booths.

It's kind of like a next-level block party, where all ages are invited to hang out in the car-free streets and enjoy everything Midtown Village has to offer.

Within the festival, which is free to walk through, the 21-plus crowd is also invited to check out two outdoor parties.

McGillin's Olde Ale House, located on Drury Street, will have a beer garden with Oktoberfest brews and karaoke. Over on the 1300 block of Chestnut Street, Brü Craft & Wurst, U-Bahn and Tradesman's will serve beer, bratwursts, pretzels and barbecue favorites.

The Midtown Village Fall Festival will run from noon to 8 p.m. and it a rain-or-shine event.

2018 Midtown Village Fall Festival

Saturday, Oct. 6
Noon to 8 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
13th and Chestnut streets

