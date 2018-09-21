This fall beer fest is all about pumpkin brews

The 10th annual Charlie Brown Great Pumpkin Beer Festival will take place this fall, on Saturday, Oct. 13.

On tap at the self-proclaimed "biggest pumpkin beer festival in the world" will be a variety of pumpkin beers and ciders to try, many of which will be rare or hard-to-find elsewhere in the city.

With a $40 ticket, attendees can enjoy unlimited pours of the different brews from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and are welcome to come and go as they please from the festival.

This year, the annual beer fest will take place completely outside, at The Institute Bar's new – but not yet open – location. The new address in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia is about one block from the old spot.

In addition to beer, there will be food trucks and a selection of vendors. The festival will take place rain or shine.

Saturday, Oct. 13

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | $40 per person

The Institute Bar's new location

525 N. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

