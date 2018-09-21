More Events:

September 21, 2018

This fall beer fest is all about pumpkin brews

The Charlie Brown Great Pumpkin Beer Festival is back for the 10th year

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Beers
pumpkins Photo by Mark Duffel/on Unsplash

The 10th annual Charlie Brown Great Pumpkin Beer Festival will take place this fall, on Saturday, Oct. 13. 

On tap at the self-proclaimed "biggest pumpkin beer festival in the world" will be a variety of pumpkin beers and ciders to try, many of which will be rare or hard-to-find elsewhere in the city.

With a $40 ticket, attendees can enjoy unlimited pours of the different brews from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and are welcome to come and go as they please from the festival.

RELATED: Here are 6 of the best pumpkin beers from Philly-area breweries | Chaddsford Winery makes it so adults don't have to give up trick-or-treating

This year, the annual beer fest will take place completely outside, at The Institute Bar's new – but not yet open – location. The new address in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia is about one block from the old spot.

In addition to beer, there will be food trucks and a selection of vendors. The festival will take place rain or shine.

10th Annual Charlie Brown Great Pumpkin Beer Festival

Saturday, Oct. 13
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | $40 per person
The Institute Bar's new location
525 N. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

