Old City Fest is a celebration of the neighborhood's food, drink, art and shopping

The 2018 Old City Fest will take place Sunday, Oct. 7.

Several blocks will closed off to traffic for the all-day event, which will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. In the cobblestone streets, there will be a stage with live music, fashion shows, circus performers and more than 100 neighborhood vendors selling food, drink, clothes and artwork.

For kids, there will be historic chocolate-making demonstrations in the Family Fun Zone.

The annual event highlights Old City's designers, restaurants, retailers, galleries, theater, culture, history and architecture.



Admission to Old City Fest is free. The festival will take place on Third Street, from Market to Race, and Arch Street, from Second to Fourth.

Sunday, Oct. 7

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Free to attend

Beginning at Third and Arch streets



