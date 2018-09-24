More Events:

September 24, 2018

Old City Fest is a celebration of the neighborhood's food, drink, art and shopping

There's a little something for everyone at this free, outdoor festival

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Old City
Old City Fest Courtesy of Kyle Ober/Old City Fest

Give and Take Jugglers at Old City Fest.

The 2018 Old City Fest will take place Sunday, Oct. 7. 

Several blocks will closed off to traffic for the all-day event, which will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. In the cobblestone streets, there will be a stage with live music, fashion shows, circus performers and more than 100 neighborhood vendors selling food, drink, clothes and artwork.

RELATED: Enjoy fall food, drink, activities at Morgan's Pier Fall Fest | PHS's 2018 PHeaSt will feature food from Goldie, Townsend, Jose Pistola's

For kids, there will be historic chocolate-making demonstrations in the Family Fun Zone.

The annual event highlights Old City's designers, restaurants, retailers, galleries, theater, culture, history and architecture.

Admission to Old City Fest is free. The festival will take place on Third Street, from Market to Race, and Arch Street, from Second to Fourth.

2018 Old City Fest

Sunday, Oct. 7
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Free to attend
Beginning at Third and Arch streets

