September 21, 2018

PHS's 2018 PHeaSt will feature food from Goldie, Townsend, Jose Pistola’s

The garden party will take place in a whimsical apple orchard

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s seventh annual PHeaSt will take place on Friday, Oct. 12, at the PHS Pop-Up Garden in University City.

The outdoor space is a whimsical apple orchard, filled with trees and twinkling lights.

At the garden party, there will be food from restaurants across the city, as well as handcrafted, seasonal cocktails and live music.

So far, Goldie, Jose Pistola’s, Townsend, Red Owl Tavern, Square 1682, CO-OP Restaurant & Lounge and Eatable Delights Catering are confirmed participants, with more to be announced soon.

The evening's cocktails will feature Ketel One Botanicals and Crown Royal Regal Apple, and there will also be a selection of craft beer and wine.

Tickets to PHeaSt are $150 and support PHS’ mission to create beautiful, healthy and sustainable communities through horticulture.

There's also an option to purchase a $300 benefactor ticket. Included is a VIP experience with early entry, valet parking, live jazz music, passed hors d’oeuvres and an oyster shucking station.

7th Annual PHeaSt

Friday, Oct. 12
7 p.m. | $150 general admission
PHS Pop-Up Garden at uCity Square
36th and Filbert streets., Philadelphia, PA 19104

