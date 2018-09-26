More Events:

September 26, 2018

Chinatown's streets will be filled with food, drink, music during Yè Shì

The evening food festival will take place mid-October

By Sinead Cummings
10th Street in Chinatown.

In places such as Shanghai, Hong Kong and Taiwan, night markets are known for their assortment of affordable, quick eats and bustling activity.

Chinatown's Yè Shì on Thursday, Oct. 11, will offer the same mix of food and fun. There will be a variety of food and drink vendors, live music and traditional Chinese dance performances.

This year's lineup of food trucks and restaurants hasn't been revealed, yet, but expect everything from dumplings to ice cream to poke bowls to tacos.

Eating a banh mi sandwich in Chinatown

The family-friendly event will run from 7 to 11 p.m., and will take place on 10th and Race streets.

This will be the eighth year the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation has hosted the food fest in the neighborhood. Last year, it was given the new name, Yè Shì.

2018 Chinatown Night Market Yè Shì

Thursday, Oct. 11
7-11 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
10th Street (from Arch to Vine) and Race Street (from 9th to 11th)

Sinead Cummings
