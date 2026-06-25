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June 25, 2026

Fishtown's free Under the El Bazaar returns this weekend with live art, music and food

The Saturday block party will feature artists creating large sidewalk murals, plus local vendors, live music, family activities and food and drink specials.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Entertainment Block Party
Under the El Bazaar Provided Courtesy/Aversa PR & Events

The first event in the summer series, "Chalk of the Town," will feature large sidewalk murals, family activities and food and drink specials.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, Fishtown's Under the El Bazaar returns Saturday with an afternoon of live art, music, food and shopping.

The free event, "Chalk of the Town," takes place from noon to 6 p.m. on the 1700 block of North Front Street beneath the Market-Frankford Line. Throughout the afternoon, local artists will create large chalk murals while attendees can browse local vendors, listen to live music and watch the artwork take shape.

There also will be a designated chalk area where kids can create their own artwork.

Several Fishtown restaurants and bars will join the event with outdoor food and drink offerings, including handmade crepes from International Bar, pizza from Percy Diner & Bar, a beer tent from Evil Genius Beer Company and walking tacos and margaritas at LMNO. Mecha Noodle Bar and Pure Green also will participate.

Live music is scheduled throughout the afternoon with performances by Danielle & Zach from 12:30 to 2 p.m., April FoolChild from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and Moustapha Noumbissi from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Saturday's event is the first of three Under the El Bazaars planned this summer. The series returns July 18 and Aug. 15 with new themes, vendors and entertainment.

Admission is free. Food, drinks and purchases from vendors are available for an additional cost.

Under the El Bazaar: Chalk of the Town

Saturday, June 27 | Noon - 6 p.m.
1700 block of North Front St., Fishtown
Philadelphia, PA 19122
Pay as you go

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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