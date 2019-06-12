Fitler Club on Schuylkill River banks officially opens — to its members

The Fitler Club, an exclusive, members-only, lifestyle center on the banks of the Schuylkill River near 30th Street Station, has officially opened after years of development.

The 136,000-square-foot property at 2400 Market has hotel rooms, restaurants, bars, event space, meeting rooms, a huge gym and a spa available to its 2,500 members. And apparently the application process will be "meticulous," according to the club's official announcement.

The concept rides on Fitler being a "second home" for a "new generation of leaders" in Philly who don't separate work from their personal lives, the announcement said. By opening day, the club claims it already had a long waiting list.

"Although 80% of our first 500 members were comprised of high-profile founders and CEOs, our membership process is intentional and deliberate to ensure our community is diverse in background, profession and thought, and includes established leaders, emerging leaders, up-and-comers and intriguing, high-achieving people," said founder David Gutstadt, formerly with Equinox hotels.

Here's a first look at the new space and what's inside.

The hotel

Fitler Club will feature a 14-room hotel for visitors called The Rooms at Fitler Club, complete with a reception area. Guests staying in the rooms will become members during their stays.

Rates start at $400 per night, with two master suites starting at $1,500 per night.

A gym and spa called The Field House will include fitnesses classes, a pool, HD golf simulator, lounge, private training, and studies for spinning, pilates, and meditation.

Annie Schlechter/Fitler Club Fitler Club just opened its 14-room hotel.

Annie Schlechter/Fitler Club Fitler Club has a 14-room hotel.

Annie Schlechter/Fitler Club The hallway of the newly-opened Fitler Club 14-room hotel.

Food and drink

Two bars will punctuate the space, serving signature cocktails and more than 100 brown spirits. The Back Bar will host live music and events like stand-up comedy.

Annie Schlechter/Fitler Club Fitler Club is officially open and includes three bars.

Annie Schlechter/Fitler Club Fitler Club just opened with three bars.

Annie Schlechter/Fitler Club The newly-opened Fitler Club's balcony.

Philly chef and Vetri Family owner Marc Vetri is heading up the culinary side of the club.

Annie Schlechter/Fitler Club Fitler Club's dining room.

A work space, too

There's a members-only workspace across the street that Gutstadt called "a business lounge on steroids" in the official announcement. It has a high-ceilinged, brick-walled event space with a game room, two-lane bowling alley, billiards, arcade room, and a screening room with 50 seats.

Annie Schlechter/Fitler Club Fitler Club features office space and phonebooths.

A 20,000-square-foot private swim club, with one of the largest roof decks in the world, is slated to open next year on the roof of an adjacent building.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.